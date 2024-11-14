Let's build on the momentum of this year, that's the attitude of Sam Parish as he takes on the role of president of Forbes Rugby Union Club again and sets the agenda for 2025 with his new committee.

The first important task on the agenda is the recruitment of coaches for the year: those are open now with links through the club's social media accounts.

With Sam on the committee are:

Vice president of management Guy Wilkinson;

Vice president of senior rugby Frazer Duff;

Vice president of facilities and development Randall Grayson; and

Vice president of junior rugby Dan Beard;

Club treasurer is Lachie Green, social secretary Sam Mackay, bar manager Charli Robinson, registrar Amy Townsend and publicity officer Chelsea Reeves.

"It's a pretty exciting time ahead," Sam said as they got together at club headquarters by the lake.

"We've got such a young committee and they're all keen to be involved.

"I think (2024) was overall a really good year.

"We had 300-plus competitors for the year ... I think we can break that creating the momentum that we did last year."

There's hopes the club can make third grade a permanent fixture, after fielding a team for a couple of games in 2024, and Sam's also looking for younger recruits.

"There's plenty of promise with young people in town - moving to town for careers - and I'd encourage anyone to come along and be part of the rugby club even it's just coming down to training and get fit," he said.

With coaching applications closing November 18, there are plans for pre-season to kick off as early as December for the 2025 campaigns.

The club's finalising the 2025 sponsorship prospectus and welcomes those who would like to come on board and be part of the season.

Sam says the support the community gives the club is invaluable.

"It's not possible for us to run like we do without it," he said.

"We did raise last year, more than $80,000 for a range of causes.

"We love being supported by the community, we love giving back to the community."

One of the big fundraisers is the annual President's Lunch and supporters of the day should save March 22 for the 2025 event, guaranteed to be a great day out once again.

The Springvale Cup masters rugby union tournament will also be coming back to Forbes, that's being planned for Autumn as well.