A team of talented regional soccer juniors is headed to the Philippines for an incredible tour - on and off field.

Locally-based coach Doug Mckenzie is bringing together the group of girls aged 12 to 15 from regional NSW and Canberra, and they'll fly out later this month to train and play in some of the country's key stadiums and against its rising stars.

Forbes' Josie Mckenzie, Lily Browne and Katie Schulze, with Parkes' Bella Batt and Young's Ruby Schofield, are among the exciting local talents taking the tour.

Lilly, Katie and Bella compete with Forbes' Under 17s and ladies sides through the soccer season.

Ruby is goalkeeper for Canberra Croatia's Under 14s and Under 15s teams and Josie has now been selected for the senior women's squad in the Canberra competition, playing with Gungahlin United Reserve. She will trial for the Cambodian national team in January.

Their experience begins with the chance to train at the Rizal national stadium and an indoor stadium before beginning their travel and taking on teams from Beach Hut FC and high school teams.

They'll face teams from Clark Academy - in the 26,000 seat Clark International Stadium where the South Sea Pacific Games were held.

There'll be some incredible travel and cultural experiences as they travel to the volcanic region of Tagaytay, and into the mountains to visit Clark Academy's coaching and life academy.

A four-wheel-driving tour will take them to Pinnang hot springs, but there's also time to visit the Mall of Asia and other major shopping centres.

The team includes Taylor Brayshaw from the Yass area, who plays for Canberra Croatia and her teammate Isabelle Cain with younger sister Paige.

Promising Dubbo talent Zoe Reys, Alyssia Laing from Tahmoor who plays for Nepean, as well as Orange representatives Zoe and Claudia Jones with Emma Dowsett (Blayney).

Although geographically scattered, the girls had the opportunity for a warm up game against Orange last month and secured a comfortable win, there's one more scheduled before they fly out.