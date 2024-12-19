Bentick Trophy games are still underway coming down to the pointy end of the competition with only a few games to go until the finals.

Lyal Strudwick and Billy Cowell played off with Lyal needing to reach 30 and Billy 25. A close game at the start was had with the board showing Lyal in the lead 6-4 on 7 until he won the next 4 in a row to lead 11-4.

Billy picked up 8 points over the next 5 to Lyalls 2 to level the playing field. Billy hit the lead on 18 to show 5 in front and never slowed down. Final scored board showing Billy the victor 26 to 18.

A show down between two favourites Jeff Nicholson and John Cutler. With the handicap difference of 3 it was sure to come down to the wire.

Jeff got early runs on the board to have a handy lead 7-1 on 5. John was lucky enough to pick up 7 points over the next 4 to equal at 8 all. Jeff nudging slightly in front by 2 on 11.

Shot for shot but John was not giving up. Down 14-15 on 17 Nicho put the pedal to the metal and sprinted home to win 21-14.

SOCIAL BOWLS

Wednesday morning bowlers left the club last week well satisfied, not play on the greens but due to the magnificent prawns and salad/sweets lunch served after play.

Organiser Kerry Dunstan, who was thanked for his involvement also took the time to pass on his gratitude to Peter Mackay and Rob Priest for starting Wednesday bowls and naturally to the ladies for their untiring help in presenting the usual magnificent spread bringing in Christmas.

In a change from the usual announcement of winners and runner-up Kerry spoke of the support bowls receives and more so last week’s Wednesday bowls where 17 draws were conducted from the chocolate wheel, that is until Lyall Strudwick gave it one hefty spin bring the use of the wheel to an end.

Also noted was that there will be no play December 25 (for obvious reasons) and most likely January 1. However, anyone wanting a game just turn up at 9am for the 9.30am start on any Wednesday.

Due to support two greens were put into play last week. Some were real close, one involved had Colleen Liebich and Kerry Dunstan winning 23-22 in 22 ends over Cheryl Hodges and Lyall Strudwick. They did it the hard way, behind 7-15 at half way then 15-21 after 16. 7-1 home was the winner.

While a card wasn’t present for publication a draw was played between Geoff Coles and Alf Davies 18-all over 20 ends against Bill Scott and Ross Williams. It came down to the last few ends with Geoff and Alf gaining the upper hand for the draw highlighted by a single on the last.

Super Sue Smith was on ‘fire’ and did what is impossible to beat, a resting toucher in the ditch while leading for Peter Mackay winning over Leslie Dunstan who also had a strong game with excellent length leading for Barry Shine 20-18 in 22.

The ladies stole the show where a five on end eight to the winners shot them out to a lead of 10-4 which was dwindled down to 18-all prior the S and P winning the last two ends with singles.

Angela Dent and Ron Thurlow won 18-14 in 18 over Ann Nixon and Geoff West leading 11-3 after eight before 11-all after 12 for a 7-3 finish.

Bill Looney and Irene Riley showed no Christmas spirit thumping Robyn Mattiske and Ray Dunstan 18-5 in 18 but they did have some bragging rights winning the first with a single.

John Baass and Laurie Crouch also fired winning 27-14 in 22 over Bill O’Connell and Geoff Williams highlighted by 8-0 in the last three ends.

Eddie Gould and Billy Cowell won 31-19 in 22 over Phillip Hocking and Barry White who had to be excused for part as he left his ‘arm’ at home. 16-4 at half time then 20-19 with three to play. The extended ‘arm’ got tired.

Lyn Simmonds and Paul Doust also played 20 winning 20-15 over Deanna Williams and John Kennedy in a tight game for most, 11-9 after 10, 13-all after 15 for a 7-2 finish.

THURSDAY 16 bowlers braved the warmer conditions to enjoy an afternoon of bowls and laughter.

Billy Cowell & Glen Kearney came up against Ron Thurlow and Wayne Burton. Billy & Glen stamped their position early leading 12 to 5 on 7. 20-10 on 14 Ron and Wayne had to dig deep. Picking up the next 3 ends unfortunately wasn’t enough with Billy and Glen 23-14 over 20ends.

The girls did it again. Kerry Roach and Cherie Vincent gave Bobby Grant and Denis Byrnes a run for their money. The girls leading 9-2 on 7. Bobby and Denis picked up a 2 but Kerry and Cherie scored 14 points over the next 6 ends. Final score 32-11.

Ange Dwyer and Al Phillips drew Max Vincent and Kevin Hodge. Neck and neck with 1 point difference on 9 Max and Kevin lifted to gain a 4. Full steam ahead Max and Kev 14-4 on 14 to steal the win 16-9 at 18.

Our newest bowler Noel Hocking teamed up with Bruce (Posso) Jones to take on Phil Hocking and Laurie Crouch. A close game with 4 all on 6, 10 all on 13 and 15 all on 21. Coming down to the last end Phil and Laurie gained a 3 to lead 18-15.

Resting touchers: Ron Thurlow

Raspberries: Ron Thurlow, Wayne Burton

Winning Rink: Rink 5 Billy Cowell and Glen Kearney

Losing Rink: Rink 4 Bobby Grant and Denis Byrnes

Jackpot Rink drawn was Rink 5, unfortunately did not go off so it will jackpot again next week.

SUNDAY

Not much in the scoreboard when Kelly Stringer and Bert Bayley played Terry Murphy and Lyall Strudwick. Terry and Lyall sitting comfortably at halftime 8 to 3. Kelly and Bert refueled and it showed. Kelly and Bert taking the win 13-12.

Tyler Murphy and Peter Besgrove drew Christian Markwort and Shayne Staines. Tyler and Shayne having a handy lead 9-4 at the break. Tyler and Peter won 6 of the next 8 ends to finish strong and end with a draw 13 all.

Peter Greenhalgh and Brian (Spro) Asimus did not take it easy on their opponents Ron Thurlow and Robert (Pooch) Dukes. Spro picking up 11 points in the first 8 Peter and Pooch had to climb back. Peter & Spro showed no mercy and won 5 of the next 8 and win the game 21-8.

Our triples game was played between Jax Murphy, John Cutler and John Kennedy coming up against Joyce Gray, Trish Todd and Laurie Crouch. A close game with only 1 point difference at halftime. 7 all on 9 it was anyones games. Laurie was fortunate to pick up 2 on the last to win 11-8.

Resting Touchers: Laurie Crouch,

Winning Rink: Rink 4 Shayne Staines and Tyler Murphy

Losing Rink: Rink 1 Ron Thurlow and Pooch Dukes

Jackpot lives another day as not won and will jackpot again next week.