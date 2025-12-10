Following on from our successful ‘Willding, Herbert and Parslow invitational bowls day’ held on 22 November 2025, John Cutler, one of the main organisers of the successful tournament and mate to all three legends was on hand at the club to pass onto John Schrader from CanAssist Forbes $1000 donation made from the auction items.

CanAssist is a very worthy cause in our community that everyone is happy to contribute and donate to and we were pleased we could also contribute to our local branch.

CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS GAMES

A & B pairs are coming along and it's great to see players in their uniforms taking to the greens not only on the weekends but also on weekdays to play their game by nominated dates.

The second games for Ron Thurlow leading for Kerry Roach drew against Phil Hocking and Sue White. Phil and Sue held a handy lead 17-5 on 11 until Ron and Kerry started to fight back on 12.

Picking up 8 points on the next 4, Rob and Kerry closed the gap and trailed by 3 with 5 ends to go. Phil and Sue kept their momentum and the win 23-16.

Bobby Grant and Jeff Nicholson were the victors in their game against Cliff Nelson and Scott Andrews.

The game was tight for most part, Bobby and Jeff started to pull away just slightly on the 12th. 4points separating on 15, this could swing either way. Bobby and Jeff gained 9 points on the last 6 ends to secure their victory 25-18.

PENNANTS

Forbes has been asked to host a Pennants trial match against Caragabal and Grenfell in preparation for the 2026 Mid Western Pennants competition kicking off in February.

Forbes and Grenfell travelled to Caragabal at the start of this year for trial matches and it's Forbes turn to host.

The trial games will be played on 20 December 2025. All welcome to come down and witness some great bowls.

SOCIAL BOWLS

Wednesday: This week Wednesday bowlers were sure to enjoy their time on the green with a festive get-together after bowls where much of the talk is sure have centred on Santa and a successful year.

Successful it was late Wednesday morning with no drawn games where some were evenly contested - none more so than the card drawn winners, Irene Riley and Dale Scott winning 17-16 in 20 ends over Mick Kelly and Tim Everest.

Irene and Dale won it at the start, 5-1 after six then 11-5 after 10. Mick and Tim won six of the ends home to just fall short with a single on the last not enough.

Not so close, in fact the most one-sided all morning, had Noel Jolliffe and Jeff Nicholson cruising home 22-9 also in 20 over John ‘Slippery’ Ward and Lyall Strudwick, 6-0 after three and to never really recover. 9-5 after 10 was the best they had.

Therese Davis and Billy Cowell had to finish best winning 14-11 in 18 over Wayne Wright and Peter Mackay down all game up to the 15th end where the score stood at 11-all.

Therese and Billy went on to win the last four ends with singles in a tight game.

Another pair to finish best were Phil Bayley and Barry Shine who trailed Peter ‘Sid’ Walker and Paul Doust 4-12 after six.

Two threes to Phil and Barry followed for 1 2-10 before 15-all on 13. All but over after 17 to Phil and Barry, 22-15 to finish winning the last.

Another not so close, in fact one-sided, had Geoff West and Kerry Dunstan winning 22-6 in 16 over Colleen Leibich and Gail McKay who did show some fight early, 4-all after seven. That was the end of it as they could only win two more ends coming home. In-club winner was Geoff West.

Thursday: The weather is heating up and the silly season holidays are starting. 20 bowlers tried their luck.

Wayne Burton and Phil Hocking just scraped in with a winning margin of 3 against Jason Howell and Jeff Nicholson. It was a one-sided card 13-2 on 9 until Jason and Jeff picked up a 5 which picked up their spirits and get back in the game. They gave it their all, but Wayne and Phil won 19-15.

Our triples game for the day was played by Richard Green, Mick Kelly and Laurie Crouch verse Wayne Wright, Billy Cowell and Geoff Williams.

Laurie's team were first point scorers and had a great little run. 9-6 on 7, they didn’t slow down. Team Williams scored more value points in their card but couldn’t quite bring it home. Team Crouch won 17-9.

Tim Everest and Posso Jones had to settle for 2nd against Ross Williams and Viv Russell. 5 all on 7 until Ross and Viv won the following 3 ends.

Tim and Posso were able to gain 4 additional points but couldn’t close the deal. Ross and Viv overall winners 16-10.

Our last game was played between Alan Hilder and Mick Merritt taking on Ange Dwyer and Brian Asimus.

Ange and Spro were a little slower out of the starting blocks then Alan and Mick. Alan and Mick led 14-5 on 9. The card was opposite in the second half with Ange and Spro winning 5 of the last 6 ends and came runners up 19-22.

Resting touchers: Alan Hilder, Mick Merritt and Viv Russell. Raspberries: Alan Hilder, Posso Jones and Wayne Wright.

Winning Rink: Richard Green, Mick Kelly and Laurie Crouch.

Losing Rink: Tim Everest and Posso Jones.

Jackpot Winner: Laurie Crouch.

Sunday: An overcast morning didn’t deter 28 bowlers. Throughout the morning the weather started heating up and so did the cards.

Nathan Suttie and Juss Scifleet were lucky to fall over the line by 1 point when they drew Trish Todd and Clint Hurford.

In front on 8, Nathan and Juss had to stick to their game plan and that’s what they did. Winning 4 ends each in the second 8 it came down to the last end.

Peter Greenhalgh and Viv Russell made Tara Shaw and Bert Bayley work for their 2 point win. Tara and Bert were leading 7-5 at half time.

Peter and Viv were able to gain a 4 in the second half but couldn’t quite catch the leaders, Tara and Bert winning 14-12.

Dennis Byrnes and Laurie Crouch had all the luck with their win 22, 6 against Darryl Burley and Kerry Roach. Only 3 points the difference in favour of Dennis and Laurie on 8, Darryl and Kerry had to regroup and dig deep.

Dennis and Laurie picked up a 6 which helped their sprint to the finish line.

Pat O’Neill and Pooch Dukes had a battle against Noel Hocking and Mick Merritt. It was 7-all at the break, who was going to come out guns blazing?

Pat and Pooch were first point scorers after the break but Noel and Mick hit back. 9 all on 11, 10 all on 13. Pat and Pooch won the last 3 ends and the game 18-10.

Bobby Grant and Al Phillips just got over line with 11-9 win over John Cutler and Scott McKellar. Bobby and Al trailed by 1 point at oranges and levelled the score, 7 all on 11. Bobby and Al won 3 of the last four ends and the game.

Ron Thurlow and Lyall Strudwick were the victors over Ange Dwyer and Alan Hilder. 5-all at the break, Ange and Alan won the next 3 to lead 10-5. Ron and Lyall picked up 6 points over the next 2 to just jump infront 11-10. Ron and Thurlow came away with the scoreboard showing 15-14.

Joyce Gray and Billy Cowell got up over Dick Sharkey and Sue White. Joyce and Billy lead comfortable 7-4 on 8. Dick and Sue were able to pick up a some multiples but just wasn’t quite enough. Joyce and Billy won the game 12-10.

Winning Rink: 13, Nathan Suttie and Juss Scifleet. Losing Rink: 15, Darryl Burley and Kerry Roach.

Resting touchers: Viv Russell, Kerry Roach, Alan Hilder. No recorded raspberries.

Jackpot winner: Pat O’Neil.

Chicken raffle winners: Scott Andrews, Lyall Strudwick, Noel Hocking, Sue White, Mick Merritt, Pat O’Neill, Kerry Roach, Laurie Crouch.

Due to Club Championships running over the required dates this year, we will be holding the Bentick Trophy Challenge commencing next year so stay tuned for that.