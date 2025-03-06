They're close friends, that close in fact they're neighbours, and last week were both honoured with life membership of the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club.

An honour Peter Mackay and Ray Dunstan received and not without majority support of the 800 plus members of the club, more commonly known as the ‘Bowlie’.

Between them they have served as directors for the past 16 years and overseen club improvements Forbes can be extremely proud of offering support to sport and social functions.

For Peter, the ‘Bowlie’ has been a major part of his life for the past 16 years, the last four taking on the crucial positions of president and treasurer.

“It all started when Greg Gunn asked me to stand all those years ago but I said I would for two years only. History has it, it ended up 16 and there have been many rewards along the way,” Peter said last week.

“And you know one of the main reasons back then was I have always said a town the size of Forbes with an ageing population needs three clubs: a bowling club, golf club and service club.

"People retire to Forbes and I feel the three are nearly as important as out medical facilities."

Peter added back then was like today, getting members, not only the ‘Bowlie’ but all committees, members to stand for director positions was another factor.

“I have been very lucky to have had Jeff (Nicholson, club manager) with me the last four years. He has been very helpful, a good businessman,” Peter said.

Amongst a host of improvements over the past four years for Peter has been the $500,000 spent throughout the club from interior to bar facilities to gaming and furniture plus more.

“Parts of the club were looking tired, the dining room especially. We were able to do it all without debt. Best of all for the club we still has money in the bank,” he added.

Also amongst the major improvements seen every day for club patrons is the lake side decking and verandah along with an upmarket kids play-ground area.

Peter also noted that club membership is growing which has its benefits offering discounts along with the fact they (the members) own the club.

“The ‘Bowlie is there for everyone. If not a member I suggest you become one today,” Peter said.

Not much separates the newly installed life members and everything Peter has commented on stands tall with Ray.

“It was 10 years ago I decided to give ‘it a go’. And I also believe we need the three club not only to survive but grow,” Ray said.

“I also believe what has been spent on the club is excellent, and keep on improving with the likes of the children’s facility and decking area."

Its not that Ray is completely lost to the club has today he still ventures to the ‘Bowlie’ to do the pokie count once a week.

“All I can see is a bright future for the club,” Ray added.