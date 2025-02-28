LAWN BOWLS

By TARA SHAW

What a weekend for bowls: Pennants at Parkes Railway Bowling Club, Major Pairs continue and Major Singles kicking off.

Pennants

With a last minute change due to an illness our Bushrangers took on Parkes Railway on Sunday for the pennants.

Scott McKellar, Robert Dukes, Robert Bayley and Christan West gave it their all but were out bowled on the day going down 32-19.

Ian Hodges, Geoff Williams, Brian Asimus and Skip Bruce Williams had a little more success with their score but were unable to bring home the win. Final score 21-17.

Jeff Nicholson answering the emergency call to fill in for Mitch Andrews at short notice skipped for Clint Hurford, Greg Gunn and Shane Bolam.

Whilst the game was tight and both sides played well Jeffs team came away with the win only just 22-21.

Major pairs

Two majors pairs games were played on Saturday to battle it out to see who moves onto round 3. Both games were spectator worthy with great bowls witnessed by many.

Billy Cowell lead for Laurie Crouch when they took on Ian Hodges and Bert Bayley. 4 all on 5 this was shaping up to what looked like a close game. Ian and Bert won the next eight ends in a row picking up multiples and even a 5 to have a comfortable lead 19-4 on 12.

Mr consistent Bert Bayley was on his game and it showed on the board winning overall 28-8 and advancing to the third round with Ian Hodges. We will see if they can carry this performance through on their next game against Pat O’Neill and Mick Merritt.

Our second game of Major Pairs played was Brett Davenport and Robert (Pooch) Dukes coming up against Brian (Spro) Asimus and Mitch Andrews. Spro and Mitch were off to a great start leading by 8-0 on 4.

Brett and Pooch started to gain their momentum getting some runs on the board but trailed by 20 on 13. Hard to catch up but not impossible, Brett and Pooch were unfortunate to only pick up ones when they won the ends and Spro and Mitch’s 5 on the 17th certainly didn’t help Brett and Pooch. Spro and Mitch were the victors 30-10.

Major singles

Kicking off the Major Singles competition were Terry and Molloy and Christan West. Speaking to Terry before the game he was nervous as he really hadn’t played for more than six months.

Westy was off to a great start and Terry was answering every bowl, Westy lead 4-3 on 4. Westy kept his eye on the prize leading 10-4 on 9, 17-4 on 13 and not slowing down to bring it home 25-8.

Also playing the Major Singles game on Sunday was Mick Merritt who drew Jason Howell. Mick started off well to try and get a handy lead and stay in that position fingers crossed. Mick leading 12-2 on 8, 16-6 on 13.

Jason was certainly not giving in and started to make his mark on the 18.

Closing the gap one bowl at a time, Jason was closing in on Mick 11-20 on 20, 18-20 on 23 this was going to come down to the wire.

Jason hit the lead on 26 by 2 points and kept his focus on just needing 3 more points to win the game. Mick wasn’t let it go that easy and fortunately luck was on his side and won the last four ends to take out the game with final score 25-22.

Social bowls

There’s no beating a game of bowls, especially Wednesday morning where last week 32 graced the green with one shot determined the winners in a game of triples over 12 ends.

At the end of the day Don Craft, Deb Cheslett from Maryborough Q. and Noel Jolliffe were victorious over Geoff Coles, husband Rob Cheslett and Dale Scott 11-10 having to hang on after it was 11-5 before the last two ends going down 5-0.

Runners-up were Barry White and John Kennedy 21-14 in 18 over Sue Smith and Paul Doust after it was 12-7 at half time.

Who won the game between Tony Burke from Harvey Bay Q. and John Baass is anyone’s guess with a score of 17-15 playing Sandra Priest and Leon Dwyer from Benalla Vic. Guess who? They also played the odd number, 17 ends.

Slightly closer and more clearer had Eddie Gould and Jeff Nicholson winning 22-18 in another odd end game, 21 ends over Kerry Dunstan and Lyall Strudwick. Eddie and Jeff had to finish best down 3-8 after seven then 11-all at the end of 15 to lead 22-11 after 19 then just holding on.

The last three game all finished on an even end. The first had Lyn Simmons and Barry Shine finishing best in 18 to down Bill O’Connell and Sue White 20-10 after it was only 8-7 after nine.

Slightly easier for Ann Mackay and Laurie Crouch winning 19-8 in 18 over Cheryl Hodges and John Gorton. They were out of the boxes best 7-1 after five then 13-4 at the end of 11.

In the last, a 12-5 win to Ann Nixon, Irene Riley and Peter Mackay in 12 over Angela Dent, Bill Scott and Peter Barnes. 6-1 after four then 11-3 at the end of nine. In-club winners Peter Barnes and Eddie Gould.

Thursday bowls: The heat certainly deterred a few bowlers on Thursday afternoon with only eight bowlers braving the weather.

Billy Cowell and Cherie Vincent drew Gary Reilly (a visitor from Bribie Island) and Glen Kearney.12-8 to Gary and Glen on 10 the game looked close. Gary and Glen picked up a 5 on the next end and jumped ahead 17-8. Keeping their opponents at bay Cherie and Billy were only able to win three of last seven ends and unfortunately not coming away with the win. Going down 24-14.

Bobby Grant and Alan Hilder played Tara Shaw and Jamie Dukes. Tara and Jamie off to a slow start and not getting any points on the board until the 7th. Bobby and Alan lead 12-2 on 87, 17-8 on 13 with no signs of slowing. Bobby and Alan won the game 22-16.

Sunday bowls: The morning was a little cooler then it has been and the overcast sky kept it that way. The wind was going to be challenging but bowlers love a challenge.

There were 24 bowlers and x games of pairs kicking off with Kelly Stringer and Peter Tisdell drawing Phil Hocking and John Kennedy. Peter and Kelly holding the lead 7-2 at half time. Kelly and Peter went onto to win the game 20-6.

Graham (Grub) and Gary Reilly played Lloyd Nelson and Billy Cowell. Grub and Gary were definitely on fire going into the break 11-1. It was not Billy and Lloyds day with only managing 10 points on the board, Grub and Gary stormed ahead 21-10.

Cheryle Hodges and Pat O’Neil teamed up against Mia Condon and John Cutler. A close game on Rink 6 with two difference on 8. Cheryle and Pat kept the nose just in front for the run home to win 13-12.

Ange Dwyer and Lyall Strudwick had a great win over Jax Murphy and Cliff Nelson. 13-3 in favour of Ange and Lyall at half time, Jax and Cliff refuelled but wasn’t able to catch up with the game going to Ange and Lyall 25-8.

Juss Scifleet back on the green paired with Alan Hilder gave it their all when they came up against Trish Todd and Peter Greenhalgh. Juss and Alan edging in front 6-4 on 8. Trish and Pete came out of the break picking up multiples to win the game 18-9.

Father vs Son when Terry Murphy and Tara Shaw took on Tyler Murphy and Peter Mackay. Another close game at the start with 1 point separating on 8. Terry and Tara trailed after the break to bring it home to have a 13 all draw.

Resting touchers went to Pat O’Neill, Kelly Stringer, Peter Greenhalgh and Cliff Nelson.

Winning rink: Rink 9 – Grub and Gary Reilly. Losing Rink: Rink 8 – Tyler and Terry Murphy, Peter Mackay and Tara Shaw.