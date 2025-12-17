BOWLS

CHAMPIONSHIPS

Ladies Major Singles have kicked off for 2026 season to have all games played by the end of January. Sue Smith and Lindy Bokeyar were first cabs off the rank.

Lindy scoring first runs on the board until Sue found her groove. Lindy leading 6-4 on 6, the score did not reflect the play.

Sue was able to pick up a 3 and hit the lead on 7.

Sue was able to put some distance between them and led 17-9 on 14. Lindy started to hit back but was unable to catch Sues lead with Sue overall winner 25-14.

Mens Major Singles are in full swing to complete six rounds of bowls within seven weeks.

It was a very busy weekend for Laurie Crouch playing one game on Saturday and backing up his win from this to play another on Sunday.

Saturday saw Laurie the victor against Mick Merrit. Laurie leading 11-3 on 7, Laurie was able to score multiples on his winning ends against Mick who was scoring singles.

Mick started closing in on the 12th and only trailed by 6 which is singles is achievable. Laurie was able to add more multiples to his score card and win the game 25-11.

Backing up from Saturday, Laurie faced Pat O’Neil. Pat held the lead from the get go knowing he couldn’t back off at any time until the 9th.

Laurie took the lead 9-8 until Pat was able to score a 3 to regain the top position. The card shows the back half of the game Pat kept his opponent to only winning one end out of 10 and Pat’s sprinted to the finish line to win 27-13.

A & B PAIRS

Continuing on with our A & B Pairs, only one game was played last week. Phil Hocking and Sue White had drawn Kerry Dunstan and Bert Bayley.

Kerry and Bert were on fire from the first bowl and were stamping their position.

Leading 16-0 for 7 ends, Phil and Sue starting their comeback.

Despite picking up a 4 and 3’s Phil and Sue just couldn’t match the dynamic duo of Kerry and Bert. Kerry and Bert progress to the next round coming off a 32-17 win.

SOCIAL BOWLS

Wednesday – When it was realised their was to be no Christmas party for Wednesday bowlers last week enter Kerry Dunstan and Billy Cowell who soon had club manager Jeff Nicholson on side to put on a ‘spread’ last week equal to any of the past.

Heading the list of delights for bowlers and is some cases partners were mouth watering prawns along with ham, chicken, salads and sweets all washed downs after a morning on the greens.

As Kerry said, “We had to have a Christmas party and there are few who deserve thanks for helping to put on a magnificent spread. Tracey Hocking organised a great deal with help as usual from our lady bowlers who are fantastic supports when it comes to catering.

“Thanks also to Jeff for getting the prawns and support to the prizes of ham and meat parcels. Dorelle Scott left the winner of the ham while Lyn Simmons and Phil Bayley took home meat parcel vouchers. Also deserving thanks are the bowlers who come each week, it all helps club prosper,” Kerry added.

Entry to lunch was all part of the bowls nomination fee hence no card draw winners, but still some interesting games of pairs played involving 28 players.

Interesting not so for Angela Dent and Peter Mackay who were happy to see lunch after suffering a 6-33 loss to the ‘Improver of 2025’ Phil Bayley and Laurie Crouch. If any consolation Angel and Peter did win the first two ends and the last with another in between.

Not much better but still enjoying the game were Col McKay and Sue White going down 10-25 in 18 ends playing Bill Scott and Tim Everest. A highlight for Col and Sue came on end 13, a five to see the score 10-18.

Despite the heat Ann Nixon continues to shine leading for Paul Doust winning 18-11 over Ron Thurlow and Phil Hocking dominating late after it was 5-all after 6 of 18 ends.

Newly elected club director Wayne Wright was directed ‘down the back’ by skip Kerry Dunstan winning 19-15 in 20 over a bowls learner in Harmoni Hocking leading for skip Lyall Strudwick. 10-8 after 11 and 18-14 after 18 gave both pairings a chance late.

It looked like Geoff West and Barry Shine were in for a flogging down early 4-15 after 10 playing a ‘hot’ Eddie Gould and Geoff Williams. They then won seven of the next 10 to bring some creditability to the final score of 20-14.

John ‘Slippery’ Ward and Gail McKay were down 5-0 after five playing Peter ‘Sid’ Walker and Ross Williams but a five to ‘Slippery’ and Gail on end six evened the score. It didn’t stay that way long as they slowly crept away only losing four more ends in the run home.

The last was as good as you would want in having a chance to win. In the end Lyn Simmonds and John Kennedy crept home 19-17 in 20 over Lesley Dunstan and Alf Davies courtesy a three on the last.

8-7 to the winners after seven then 16-9 after 14 before Lesley and Alf won five straight to lead 17-16 before dropping the last with that fateful three.

Wednesday bowls will be played on December 24 but organisers have decided to have a spell on New Year’s Ever, December 31. If wanting to play Wednesday just phone the club on 6852 1499 by 9am to nominate for play which starts 30 minutes later.

Thursday: Although numbers were a little lower then normal with the silly season upon us and people away and family visiting, 12 keen bowlers still took to the greens for an afternoon in the sun.

Wayne Burton and Bobby Grant didn’t have the luck on their side against Phil Hocking and Matt Maynard. 9-3 on 9, Phil and Matt proved they worked well together. Picking up mulitples to add to their score, Phil and Matt stormed across the finish line winning 17-7.

The biggest margin of the day was awarded to Billy Cowell and Al Phillips as victors against Jason Howell and Posso Jones. Jason and Posso only scored 2 points in the first 12 ends and had to dig deep, pull out all the tricks if they hoped to catch 2-20 score card.

They were able to gain two 3’s but the winners were already celebrating. End score 24-8.

Our last game of the day was played Dale Maynard leading for Viv Russell when they drew Wayne Wright and Dale Scott. 6 all on the 9th with the next two ends going to Wayne and Dale S. 13 all on 15 until Dale M and Viv scored a 5 which game them the overall win 16-15.

Winning rink: Dale Maynard and Viv Russell. Losing Rink: Jason Howell and Posso Jones.

Jackpot winner: Phil Hocking

Thursday bowls will recommence on the 8th January 2026.

Sunday: The iffy grey clouds and threats of rain were not a deterrent for 28 bowlers. Although the greens started a little sluggish they certainly picked up by the half time break.

Our triples game was played by Peter Mackay, Dick Sharkey and Billy Cowell coming up against Terry Murphy, Tim Everest and Scotty McKellar. There were a lot of laughs and cheers on rink 14 throughout the game but it was Team Billy Cowell who won 14-8.

After partnering Viv Russell last week, Peter Greenhalgh and John Kennedy were no match for Joyce Gray and Viv Russell this week. Only 2 points separating on 8, half time will make or break the game. Joyce and Viv held the lead on 8 and continued on to win the game 21-15.

Eddie Gould and Jason Howell won by 19 points against Ron Thurlow and Lyall Strudwick. Eddie and Jason lead 10-5 on 8 and kept their opponents at bay during the second half only scoring 1 point. Eddie and Jason won 25-6.

Tara Shaw and John Cutler had a lucky win against Grub Reilly and Al Hilder. Tara and John lead 8-3 at oranges and Grub and Al started their comeback. 9 all on 12, Tara and John won the last 4 ends and won the game 13-9.

The sun was shining on rink 18 where Kelly Stringer teamed with Brett Davenport were the victors against Juss Scifleet and Al Phillips.

Kelly and Brett led 11-3 on 8 but that’s when Juss and Al found their rhythm. Winning 6 of the last 8 ends and picking up a 5, Juss and Al couldn’t seal the deal, Kelly and Brett won 15-14.

The last game was played by Trish Todd and Shayne Staines verse Steve Turner and Jax Murphy. Trish and Sharka just scraped 4 points in for the first 8 and it wasn’t their day. Steve and Jax showed no mercy and sprinted to the finish line to win 20-4.

Winning rink: Steve Turner and Jax Murphy. Losing Rink: Juss Scifleet and Al Phillips.

Resting touchers: Dick Sharkey. Raspberry: John Cutler, John Kenney and Tim Everest.

Jackpot Winner: Dick Sharkey.

Chicken raffle winners: Pat O’Neill, Joyce Gray, Anne Marie Howell, Laurie Crouch, Dick Sharkey, Shayne Staines, Pooch Dukes, Al Hilder and Peter Greenhalgh.

Sunday bowls will commence on 4 January 2026.

This will be the last publication for bowls notes for the year.

The bowls committee and bowls co-ordinators would like to thank all of our bowlers competition and social and extend our thanks to the volunteers that have stepped up and assisted in running bowls, bowls tournament days and for your continued participation in social bowls through out the year.

We hope you have a Merry Christmas and wish you the very best for the new year. We hope to see you all again next year.