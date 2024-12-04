There will be changes galore at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club after they hold their annual general meeting on Sunday which commences at 12.30pm.

Reason being three stalwarts of the Forbes community club in president/treasurer Peter Mackay, vice president Ray Dunstan and long time director Greg Gunn will no longer be part of the management stepping down after years of extended service.

What the three have achieved over the years on and off the greens will prove hard to beat but all must have faith in the nominations received to fill the committee where Michael Coles and Jason Howell are standing for the seat of president.

The incoming board will also need to appoint a new treasurer.

Re-standing as club directors will be Kerry Roach, Ron Thurlow and Peter Greenhalgh with new nominations including Phyllis Miller, Anne-Maree Howell, Aiden Clarke and Ben Parslow.

Outgoing president Peter urged all members, bowlers or not, to attend the AGM as the club at present is heading in the right direction catering for all members of the community while at the same time financially sound.

“Please make the effort to attend. Putting it simply, it’s your club have a say in what you want,” he said.

MINOR 4’s

It’s finals time for the hotly contested Minor 4’s where Tara-Lee Shaw, Peter Besgrove, Billy Cowell and Cliff Nelson face off against Angie Dwyer, Jason Howell, John Kennedy (sub for Peter Mackay) and John Gorton.

In the semi-final the Nelson four had the fright of their lives looking comfortable at 17-11 after 19 of the 21 ends before the Scotty McKellar skipped team of Mick Merritt, Clint Hurford and Paul Doust posted a five to get within one before the last end which as the record shows went to ‘Cliffy’ and team advancing to the final where ‘Bessy’ has already claimed victory.

The Gorton four also had to work hard for their place in the final against Bruce Jones, Kerry Roach, Lyall Strudwick and Cherie Vincent winning 21-17 over 21 ends after it was 5-all after seven, 9-all at the end of 12 then 15-11 at 16. A five on the last to the Vincent’s shook up the winners.

A couple of close calls in the Bentick Trophy last week where Jeff Nicholson (handicap 30) had to call on all his experience to win 30-22 over Mick Merritt (25) in 28 ends. 8-all after nine, 15-all after 18 with Jeff then gaining a winning lead 28-15 after 24. Only needing a two to win Jeff had to wait another five ends for victory.

John Cutler (28) had to play 32 ends winning game 28-20 over Lyn Bokeyar (25). Like a good athlete John jumped to the front 9-0 after five, 19-5 after 14 before Lyn had it 19-15 at the end of 22. In a tense finish 9-5 to the ‘league’ legend.

In the last Al Phillips and Scotty McKeller were ‘evens stevens’ both off a 25 handicap for Al to reign supreme 25-13 in 23 ends. A solid start to lead 14-3 then 22-9 after 17 to win the last two ends for victory.

SOCIAL BOWLS – Geoff Williams brought his A grade game to Wednesday morning bowls last week cut short by the unwelcome (for quite a few) rain which started to dump around four inched flooding parts of the district.

Played over only 12 ends lead Ray Dunstan looked on as his skip took every advantage to be declared card draw winners over Bill Looney and Sue White who could only grace the card scoring on four ends only.

Runners-up saw Eddie Gould once again in the ‘cash’ leading for Ann Mackay and Bill O’Connell (another who is often in the winners circle) winning 12-4 in nine over Bill Scott, Irene Riley and Ron Thurlow.

Peter Barnes and Lyall Strudwick fought hard to win 16-12 in 15 over Ross Williams and John Kennedy with the score 14-6 after 10.

Sue Smith loves to lead and Alf Davies knows why as the pair won comfortably 18-8 over Leslie Dunstan and Paul Doust in 15 leading 15-3 after 10.

In the last Cheryl Hodges and Kerry Dunstan took the last of 16 ends to win 15-14 over Barry Shine and John ‘Slippey’ Ward who finished best down 4-10 after nine. No success on the green but in-club better for Sue White and Paul Doust with the meat raffle.

Three games on Thursday afternoon with the winning rink going to Bob Grant and Mick Merritt 19-15 in 22 ends over Laurie Crouch and Cherie Vincent. They had to finish best, down 2-10 after eight and 5-11 after 11. That was it, they won the run home 14-4.

Billy Cowell and Peter Besgrove won 20-17 in another tight game over 22 ends playing Max Vincent and Denny Byrnes. 6-5 after six, 11-10 after 13, 17-all after 20 before the B’s scored 3-0 on the last two ends.

Wayne Burton and Viv Russell won 26-11, also in 22 over Cliff Nelson and Al Phillips only leading 10-6 after 11 and 20-17 after 19.

The $600 jackpot went unclaimed. Resting toucher Peter Besgrove, raspberries to Laurie Crouch and Wayne Burton.

Sunday morning jackpot of $300 unclaimed with the winning rink going to Ben Parlsow and Jamie Dukes 17-9 over Terry Murphy and Ross Williams. 9-3 at half time drinks.

Trish Todd and Al Phillip combined well to win 24-9 over Joyce Gray and Shayne Staines leading 7-4 after six then 20-4 after 11. Nest door James Spence and Tyler Murphy won 16-14 over Jax Murphy and Kristo Marquiet after it was 7-all at the end of nine. A five on the last was the winner.

Kelly Stringer and John Cutler had it all firing winning 21-5 over Noel Hocking and Allan Hilder leading 14-1 after nine. Resting touchers Shayne Staines and Al Phillips, raspberry to Joyce Grey. Chooks to Terry Murphy, Peter Hodge, Noel Hocking, Pom Stringer, Jamie Dukes, Mick Merritt and Peter Besgrove.