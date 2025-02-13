The last rounds of the Major Pairs were played out at the weekend.

Christian West and Alf Davies had a hard fought 19-14 win against Shayne Staines and Robert Dukes. Shayne and Pooch stayed with their opponents until the 12th end down 7-9. Alf and Christian then scored seven shots on the next two ends and although they scored well over the remaining ends Shayne and Pooch the game was lost.

Bill Cowell and Laurie Crouch proved too good for Chris and Russell Hodge with a winning score of 23-11. Bill and Laurie lead 9-6 at the ninth end but continued on their winning way scoring on eight of the last 12 ends.

Clint Hurford and Scott MacKellar had to fight hard before coming out on top for a 22-13 win against father and son pair, Joe and Jeff Nicholson.

At the seventh end Joe and Jeff lead 5-3 and at the 15th end they held the lead at 12-11. We may need an inquiry because over the last six ends Clint and Scott picked up 11 shots to 1 to run away with the game.

Kerry Roach and Sue White may have been expected to win but that was not the case as they went down 24-17 to Mick Merritt and Pat O’Neill. Kerry and Sue lead 9-5 at the sixth end but then did not score again until the 11th end being 10-14 down.

At the 12th end they were down only 12-14 but again sat to 12 four more ends and the horse had bolted. They scored six on the last five ends but not enough to stop Mick and Pat coming away with the win.

Ian Hodges and Bert Bayley had a comfortable 23-6 win against Glen Kearney and Bruce Williams. On the fifth end Glen and Bruce held a shot to make it 4-all. Much like the last game they then sat on the four for 10 ends giving Ian and Bert a free run and they ran away for the 23-6 win.

In the last game Brian Asimus and Mitchell Andrews had another hard game but ran out winners 21-14 over Jason Howell and Viv Russell. Brian and Mitch lead 6-nil at the fifth end but by the 16th end Jason and Viv had pegged them back to be 11-all.

Unfortunately for Jason and Viv Brian and Mitch scored eight shots on the next two ends and from there the game was never in doubt.

Wednesday social: He may only been playing for a couple of months but it didn’t show as Tim Everest ‘stole the show’ on Wednesday morning leading for Barry Shine. The were drawn as winners taking a 22 end game 20-12 against Bill Looney and Jeff Nicholson. It was 14-3 after 12 before Bill and Jeff won 9-6 over the last 10 ends.

It happens most weeks and for some reason a game, sometimes two, finish on an uneven end. Last Wednesday morning the game between Pat O’Neill and John Gorton taking on Peter Mackay and Don Craft ended after 15 ends recorded for 17-12 to P and J. 8 all after eight prior to Pat and John winning the next four ends 9-0 for 16-8.

Another odd end game. This time in 23 ends we had Kerry Dunstan and Dale Scott winning27=13 over Bill O’Connell and Michael Coles. They were well in command at 15-3 after 12.

Sue Smith and Billy Cowell won 22-14 in 22 ends over Cheryl Hodges and Ross Williams. After it was 7 all at the end of seven it soon became 18-8 after 15. All over bar the shouting.

In the last, over 20 ends Eddie Gould and Laurie Crouch showed no mercy winning 27-9 over Bjarne Ibsen and Paul Doust. Worth noting Bjarne was having his first outing on the greens while also telling it was his fifth trip to Forbes as many years ago he worked on the Doust orchard situated on the Orange Road.

Raffle winners were Don Craft and Paul Doust.

Wednesday morning bowls for all, noms by 9am for a 9.30am start. Phone the Club on 6852 1499 for a social morning of sport.

Thursday social: The winning rink on Thursday was Benny Parslow and Dale Scott who had a 22-10 win over Phil Hocking and Denny Byrnes. Benny and Scott hit the mat running winning the first two ends before loosing the next three to be down 2-4. They then took control of the game, at ten it was 10-6 and at fifteen if was 15-10 and then proceeded to pick up seven shot on the last three end for the win.

The losing rink went to Bill Cowell and Alan Phillips who accounted for Wayne Burton a Cherie Vincent 22-6. Bill and Alan had control of the game all afternoon with the scores at 8-4 on eight, 18-5 on 13 before running out convincing winners 22-6.

In the last game the combination of Max Vincent and Christian West proved to good for Angie Dwyer and Bruce Jones with a winning score of 18-8.There were only 13 ends played in the game with Max and Christian winning eight ends to five for a good win.

There were no resting touches and no raspberrys. The jackpot now stands at $600.

Sunday morning social bowls: The winning rink on Sunday went to Angie Dwyer and Alan Phillips with a very close 13-10 win over John Baass and Peter Tisdell. Except for the first end Angie and Alan lead all the way and at the 11th end it was 9-7 to Angie and Alan. Although both teams scored four shots each on the last five ends it was enough to get Angie and Alan over the line.

Runners-up on the morning were Jax Murphy and Alan Hilder with a very close 14-13 win over Phil Hocking and John Cutler.

Jax and Alan were leading 12-7 on the eleventh end but then gave Phil and John a sniff only scoring 2 shots on the last five ends giving Phil and John a change to they fell short by one shot.

Kelly Stringer and Peter Mackay had a good 24-9 win over Lloyd Nelson and Mick Merritt. At the 12th end Kelly and Peter led 13-9 and it was at this time the wheels fell off and Lloyd and Mick never scored another shot giving Kelly and Peter the win.

Joyce Grey and Dale Scott battled for a 19-17 win against Trish Todd and Ross Williams. Trish and Ross lead 9-4 at the seventh end but at the 11th end it was 10-all. Although Trish and Ross scored a 3 on the last end it was not enough for a win.

In the last game Terry Murphy and Billy Cowell proved too good for Mia Conden and Ron Thurlow with a comfortable 29-5 win. Mia and Ron did not trouble the scorer very much only scoring on four of the 16 ends.

Sandra Priest suggests to those ladies now not playing bowls that perhaps they would like to turn up on the first Wednesday of the month for a get together. Good idea to keep in touch.