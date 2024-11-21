In a recent development at the Sports and Recreation Club lawn bowls is now being managed by a committee headed by convener Brian Asimus who as they say has ‘been there, done that’.

Also on the committee is Tara-Lee Shaw, Sue White, Cherie Vincent, Scott McKellar, Billy Cowell, Paul Doust and Max Vincent. It all points to more success on the greens at the Bowlie.

More games in club champion matches featured last week with Minor Fours taking centre stage where Mick, Merritt, Clint Hurford, Paul Doust and Scott McKellar proved too strong for Pat O’Neill, Shayne Staines, Mick Kelly and Shane Bolam 23-13 over the 21 ends played.

Scott had his ‘boys’ on song from the outset leading 10-0 after only five ends and it did not get much better for Shane’s combination, 18-6 after 12 then 22-10 at the end of 18.

Also cruising through the next round are Angie Dwyer, John Gorton, Jason Howell and Peter Mackay 29-7 over Allan Hilder, Cheryl Hodges, Ray Dunstan and Ron Thurlow. With reports that Jason was ‘on song’ the presidents four also jumped like a greyhound to led 9-0 after six prior to 11-5 after 11. That was it, all Mackay in the run home with fours and threes featuring.

SOCIAL BOWLS

Wednesday morning sunshine again attracted a good roll-up of 28 players where card draw winners where a couple of ‘cagey’ seniors in John Baass and Lyall Strudwick who had all the answers toppling the ladies in Leslie Dunstan and Kerry Roach 28-14 in 20 ends due to a strong finish. Only 9-8 at the end of eight ends.

Runners-up Bill O’Connell and Jeff Nicholson had fewer problems winning 30-8 over Therese Davis and Alf Davies leading 10-4 after 10 of 20 ends.

Bill Scott and Peter Barnes did it slightly harder winning 18-17 over Ray Dunstan and Paul Doust in 22. They can count their start as the difference in the end, 7-0 after three then 13-7 after 11. A two on the last to Ray and Paul also upset the apple cart.

Ron Thurlow continues to play good bowls leading for Noel Jolliffe winning 20-15 in 18 over Geoff West and Don Craft just in front 11-8 at half time.

The same score had Peter Mackay and Kerry Dunstan home over John Browne and Irene Riley in 20 having to come from 5-10 down at the end of 10 ends.

Garry James was happy with his recent improvement leading for John Gorton winning 17-13 in 16 over Sandra Priest and Ann Mackay sharing lead for Gail Mackay. It was 'even stevens' after eight, 8-all.

In the last Billy Cowell was the on song leading for Barry Shine winning 17-14 over an equally top efforts from Fred Vogelsang leading for John Kennedy in 18 ends. 8-all after eight, 11-all after 12 and 14-all after 16 showed how close it was. In-club winners Don Craft and Kerry Roach.

The heat is starting to catch up with Thursday afternoon players who again missed the $600 jackpot where only four games were played.

Winning rink, Billy Cowell and Viv Russell 26-6 in 22 over Angie Dwyer and Scott McKellar, 7-1 at the end of seven set the scene.

Phil Hocking and Denny Byrnes won 23-18 over Paul Atkins and Lyall Strudwick, 3-all after six, 6-all after 11, 12-16 after 17 before Phil and Denny stood tall highlighted by a five on the last.

Sydney visitor Steve Hobbs led for Al Phillips winning 21-18 over Jason Howell and Bruce Jones. Another to finish best as they were behind 11-17 after 17. A five also featured, on end 21 of 22.

Bob Grant and Kerry Roach won 18-16 over Wayne Burton and Glenn Kearney. Yet another to finish best winning the last two ends 4-0 after it was 11-all at the end of 16 and 14-all after 19 of 22 ends.

Resting touchers, Glenn Kearney, Denny Byrnes. Raspberries Paul Atkins, Phil Hocking and Bruce Jones.

Sunday morning saw the first games in the Bentick Trophy played on handicap featuring with Laurie Crouch 27 taking out Clint Hurford 17. The score does not entirely reflect the result, 11-10 after 16, 17-15 after 24, 24-17 after 30 of 33 ends.

Jason Howell again played brilliantly reaching his target of 32 playing ‘Spock’ Woolridge in 20 ends while Billy Cowell was similar reaching his target of 31 without too many hassles playing Jax Murphy.

As the Bentick trophy heats up there are sure to be games worth talking about. As they say, ‘stay tuned’.

Playing for the $600 jackpot winning rink had Allan Hilder and John Kennedy winning 24-11 over Bob Grant and Al Phillips in the scheduled 16 ends, 13-5 at drinks.

In triples, Christian Markworth, Trish Todd and Tyler Murphy won 16-8 playing Jax Murphy, Jackson Ridley and Terry Murphy leading 8-4 at the end of six in a 12 end game.

In the last, Peter Besgrove and Shayne Staines lowered the colours of Tara-Lee Shaw and John Cutler 18-15 who made it interesting last behind 7-18 with three to go. A five followed by a two and one made it interesting but all to late.

The only raspberry for the day went to the organiser, Mr John Cutler. Chooks Peter Besgrove, Jason Howell, ‘Spock’ Woolridge, Terry Murphy and Mitch Andrews.