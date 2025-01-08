By TARA SHAW

Thirty keen bowlers continued celebrating the festive season at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club on Boxing Day for the annual Pooch’s Classic for Pooch’s birthday.

Two games of 10 ends and finals scores based on overall wins (gaining 2 points) and ends won (1 point per end).

Experienced bowlers were paired with and skipped for less experienced bowlers to make it a more even playing field.

Across the greens all morning you could see the smiles on everyones faces, hear the competitive banter and many many laughs.

Winners of the day went to Terry Murphy and Bert Bayley with a top score of 19.

Second Place was Nathan Suttie and Christian West on 18. Third Place went to Tyler Murphy, Jarrod Andrews and Clint Hurford with 17 points.

We had two teams that were equal last on 6 points so with a toss of a coin Nick Bolam and Shayne (Sharka) Staines were the last place victors.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the day including the cook Scooter Andrews and Cristy Dukes for the salads, it was a great day had by all.

Sunday morning social bowls resumed this week after the Christmas period and 18 bowlers took to the greens.

Three games of pairs and one game of triples was played.

Ross Williams teamed up with Shayne Staines to take on Alan Hilder and Peter Tisdell. Scoreboard showed Alan and Peter were trailing at halftime 9-10.

Shayne and Ross came out of the break strong winning the next four ends to lead 15-11. Holding onto the lead Shane and Ross won the game 18-12.

One of our newest bowlers, Juss Scifleet lead for Cherie Vincent drawing against Ange Dwyer and Bert Bayley.

Early runs on the board from Ange and Bert gave them a handy lead of 8-3 at oranges.

Juss and Cherie were not giving up yet taking the next three ends to close the gap and trail by 3. They dug deep but it wasn’t enough for the win, final score 13-9 to Ange and Bert.

The battle of the brothers was our last pairs game with Billy Cowell leading for Mick Merritt vs Tara Shaw and Graham (Cagey) Cowell.

Tara and Cagey were off to a great start going into the break 7-4. Billy and Mick refueled and regrouped and came out swinging.

Billy and Mick picked up a 4 and then a 3 which put them straight back in the game and only one point difference on 12.

It was anyone's game going into the last end with Tara and Cagey having a slight lead 14-13 but Billly and Mick won the last end to have a 14 all draw.

Our triples game was played by Max Vincent, Benny Parslow and Lyal Strudwick battling it out against Noel Hocking, Jamie Dukes and John Kennedy.

Lyals team started strong and won 5 of the 6 ends before half time 8-2. Johns team pulled out all the stops at the break and won the next 4 ends to trail by 2, 8-6.

Lyals team were the victors of the day winning the last 2 ends to take home the trophy 10-6.

Winning Rink: Rink 3 (Ange Dwyer and Bert Bayley)

Losing Rink: Rink 4 (Noel Hocking, Jamie Dukes and John Kennedy)

Resting touchers: Mick Merritt.

Jackpot drawn was$390 and Rink 5 had the chance. They needed a 6 but they were unlucky and drew an 8.

Chicken raffles were won by: Billy Cowell, Johny Woods, Peter Besgrove, Clint Hurford, Spro Asimus, Mick Merritt, Ian Hodges.

Wednesday and Thursday Social bowls resumes this week at normal times.