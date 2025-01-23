By TARA SHAW

Super Saturday social bowls

We kicked off the first Super Saturday social bowls for the year with a great response.

32 players nominated which we played two games of 10 ends to determine the winners.

Winners on the day who won 17 ends out of 20 were Dale Maynard and Scott McKellar.

Second place winners were Jamie Dukes and Lyall Strudwick; third Ange Dwyer and Laurie Crouch; fourth John Burton and Cherie Vincent.

Resting touchers were awarded to Glen Kearney, Scotty McKellar, Troy Rattenbury and John Kennedy.

There was only one lucky recipient who received a raspberry for the wrong bias, and it was awarded to Juss Scifleet.

Wednesday bowls: Despite the heat six games were played Wednesday morning where past directors Peter Mackay and John Gorton were drawn as winners after a hard fought 24-18 win in 20 ends over Tim Everest and Kerry Dunstan. They finished best after it was 11-all at half time.

Runners-up and in another tight game were Billy Cowell and Don Craft 20-17, also in 20 over Leslie Dunstan and John Kennedy. Again even at the half way mark, 8-all.

Only three ladies graced the green, the other two being Sue White and Cheryl Hodges. Sue led for Paul Doust winning 16-11 winning over Cheryl and Barry Shine, also in 20 coming from 11-10 down after 15.

The ‘Golden Dragon’ Noel Jolliffe led for Ross Williams winning 18-17 in 22 over Bill O’Connell and Alf Davies. It showed, 8-9 after 11, 11-all at the end of 15, 15-all after 18 and 16-all after 20.

Was it the heat or brilliant opposition but John Baass and John ‘Slippery’ Ward had no answer going down 5-20 playing Ray Dunstan and Laurie Crouch over 18 ends. 9-0 after six and 19-1 at the end of 14.

The last, triples featured the Bogan Gate ‘boys’ Graham Rice and Steve Frost. Graham got bragging rights teaming with Geoff Coles and Eddie Gould winning 12-6 in 12 over Steve and yet another two from BG area in Bill Looney and Bill Scott. In-club winners Barry Shine and Peter Mackay.

Thursday bowls: A little cooler conditions than we have had however only 12 bowlers took to the greens for social bowls.

We welcomed back Russell Hodge after a long spell off the greens who was paired with Tara Shaw in the grudge match against Russell’s brother Kevin Hodge and Billy Cowell.

Aiming for bragging wrights Kev and Billy were off to a great start picking up a 4 on their first end. Tara and Russell fought back slowly with 8 all on 8. Lots of banter and great shots 15 all on 15. Neither side giving up with a 23 all draw on 22 ends.

Our newest bowler Noel Hocking teamed with experienced bowler Wayne Burton which looked they were giving Ange Dwyer and Jason Howell a lesson in bowls. Luck was not on Ange and Jason’s side at all.

Noel and Wayne were sitting comfortably 11-1 on 8 and their lead didn’t stop there. 19-5 on 13, Ange and Jason didn’t give up but were unlucky not to get to double figures. Final score Noel and Wayne 26-8.

We were glad to have Dale Maynard back on the greens this week and getting back into things. Dale lead for Peter Hocking against Ron Thurlow and Dennis Byrnes. Dale & Peter were in the lead 13-6 on 11. The went on to win the next 8 of the next 10 ends to win the game 27-11.

Winning Rink went to Rink 4, Dale Maynard and Peter Hocking. Losing Rink went to rink 2 which was a draw between Billy Cowell, Kevin Hodge, Tara Shaw and Russell Hodge.

Jackpot this week was $600 and unfortunately Dennis Byrnes was not lucky enough to take home the prize.

Raspberries were awarded to Ange Dwyer and Jason Howell for the wrong bias.

Resting touchers were won by Tara Shaw, Billy Cowell and Wayne Burton.

No report for Sunday bowls at time of publication.

We will be holding Australia Day Bowls in accordance with Sunday morning bowls this weekend.