The finals of the Minor Fours was played at 9.30 on Sunday morning. Teaming up for their chance to win the title were Ange Dwyer, Jason Howell, Billy Cowell and skip John Gorton taking on Tara Shaw, Peter Besgrove, Don Craft and everyone's favourite skip Cliff Nelson.

Gorton's team got off to a great start hitting the lead early. Cliff’s team started to get runs on the board on 3 and only trailing by 1 on 6.

Gorton's team were certainly not showing any signs of slowing down skipping ahead to 11-5 on 11, 16-7 on 15 and they could smell the victory already.

They put their foot flat to the floor for their run home taking out the title of Minor Fours Champs 20-11.

The Bentick Trophy was highlighted by the game between Brian ‘Spro’ Asimus who had to call on all his experience to just scrape home 32-23 against a gallant Shayne Staines in 32 ends.

In the popular handicap feature ‘Spro’ had to reach 32 for victory while Shayne was set a target to 25.

Shayne, a relative new player to bowls with immense talents being one of Forbes’ finest in a number of sports saw the all-rounder close to the upset of the year in the trophy challenge for 2024.

The pair traded shots for a majority of the game. ‘Spro’ was behind 6-8 after seven to then lead 18-14 after 18. On handicap nothing in it.

‘Spro’ then led 22-18 at the end of 22 just hanging on to lead 25-22 after 26. Cool as he is ‘Spro’ dominated on the run home 7-1 for a hard earned victory.

The other Bentick Trophy game that was played on Friday over 24 ends was between Bobby Grant and Jason Howell. This was bound to be a close match with only 1 point the difference in their handicap.

Neck and neck at 5 all on 6h, 7 all on the 10 and Jason hitting the lead by 1 on the 12. Jason held onto the lead winning the next 8 of 11 to claim the victory 26 to 15.

SOCIAL BOWLS

After play last Wednesday morning today’s organiser Kerry Dunstan did what all felt was 100 percent correct thanking Peter Mackay who on Sunday stepped down as club president/treasurer adding in Rob Priest as the pair who started Wednesday bowls. In those days more commonly known as the ‘Catholic Club’.

Well that club hasn’t lost any of its shine with seven games last week where card drawn winners were Robyn Mattiske and Noel Jolliffe winning 24-17 in 20 over Leslie Dunstan and Rob Priest back showing how the game is to played. Line and length. 10-all after 11 then 15-14 before R and N won 8-3 on the run home.

The heat told on a number of games which were shortened where some players pulled up stumps early or had change with players from the sideline finishing some games.

One had Garry James and sub John Gorton winning 17-9 over Ann Nixon and John ‘Slippery’ Ward who felt it was free to play arriving without any cash or card.

In triples Cheryl Hodges, Peter Barnes and Ross Williams got the better of Irene Riley, Colleen Leibich and John Kennedy in 16 with a 19-13 result. The winners never headed, only 9-8 at nine to run away late.

Sandra Priest and Don Craft were as hot as the day winning 21-18 in 20 over Lyn Simmonds and the ever improving Billy Cowell. 4-all after four, 10-all after nine for Billy to lead 17-16 at the end of 15. 5-1 in the last five too crafty for L and B.

Nothing could separate Ann Mackay and Kerry Roach 17-all with Gail McKay and Barry Shine over 20 ends. 4-all after five with Gail and Barry extending that to 11-5 after 10 to then drop back 11-13 after 14 before 16-all after 18. A shot each on the last two ends.

Just as close had Sue Smith and Sue White winning 22-21 in 20 over Bill Looney ad Paul Doust. The S’s led 7-5 after seven, 19-13 after 14 before the heat told losing the run home 8-3 to fall over the line for victory.

There is no stopping the Dunstan ‘boys’, Ray and Kerry who got the better of Bill O’Connell and Barry White 28-15 over 22 ends. The heat no handicap this four. Ray did all asked of him by Kerry, ‘one down the back’ to lead 10-1 after six, 15-2 after 10, 19-11 at the end of 16 to run away 9-4 home. In-club winners Bill Looney and Robyn Mattiske.

Finally, it is Christmas party time on Wednesday with Kerry D asking for all to be on time, 9am noms for a 9.30am start prior to lunch, refresher and yarn with tall stories a hot topic.

Three games Thursday afternoon for the unclaimed $600 jackpot where Lyall Strudwick was the only resting toucher while Noel Hocking took the sole raspberry.

Winning rink, Ian Hodges and Viv Russell who didn’t raise a sweat despite the heat with a 35-10 win in 22 ends over Denny Byrnes and Wayne Burton. 14-0 before Denny and Wayne opened their eyes then 27-4 at the end of 15.

Closer for the ladies with Tara Shaw and Cherie Vincent winning 24-18 in 22 over Noel Hocking and Lyall Strudwick. Another age with a brilliant start, 8-1 to the ladies who led all game, 12-4 after 11, 20-11 after 18 to slip slightly losing the run home 7-4.

In triples Bob Grant, Max Vincent and ‘Spro’ Asimus won 15-7 in 16 over ‘Poss’ Jones, Ron Thurlow and Al Phillips. After 3-all five ‘Spro’ got the best out of his ‘young boys’ to lead all game from there on, 11-6 after 12 cruising home.

Sunday Social Bowls had two games of pairs and one triples game.

Mick Merritt and Peter Greenhalgh came up against Cherie Vincent and Robert (Pooch) Dukes. Peter and Mick were the first to score runs on the board and have 1 point lead at half time 5-4.

Cherie and Pooch dug deep during the break and hit the lead 10-9 on the second last end. Peter and Mick were not giving up and were lucky enough to pick up a 5 on the last to win by 4.

Max Vincent lead for Paul Doust when they drew Benny Parslow and Peter Tisdell. Although Benny and Peter were first to gain points they had to regroup at the break being down 2-11. Max and Paul continued their run to the finish line with final score of 17-7 on 16.

The triples games was played by Cheryle Hodge, Shayne Staines and Al Phillips vs Ross Williams, John Cutler and Alan Hilder. A slow start for Hilders team finally getting points on the board on 4 and they needed to keep this luck going which they did holding the lead 6-3 on 8. Unfortunately that’s where their luck finished and Al Phillips team won 3 or the last 4 ends to come away with the win 9-7.

Winning rink: Rink 5 Mick Merritt and Peter Greenhalgh

Losing rink: Rink 4 Ross Williams, John Cutler & Alan Hilder

Jackpot rink was Rink 5 and needed a 4. Sadly the jackpot increases next week as it was not won.

Resting touchers: Shayne Staines and Cherie Vincent.