It was billed as one of the features in Forbes lawn bowls this year and it did not disappoint as players and family members travelled from as far as Western Australia to attend the Invitational Day held as a tribute to Lindsay Willding, Clive Herbert and Greg Parslow.

Three greats from the past in the game as well as members of the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club.

Twenty eight teams took to the greens on Saturday to play three games of 15 ends trying their luck in taking home part of the $6000 in prize money on offer.

Victors of the day were the highly fancied combination of local members Mitch and Scott Andrews who played with Grenfell visitor Blake Bradkey.

Second place went to Gary Minogue, Keith Smith (Toongabbi) and Bruce Williams (Forbes); 3rd Bert Bayley, Brian Asimus (Forbes) and Graham Rutherford (Wagga); 4th John Kennedy, Kerry Dunstan and John Gorton (Forbes); 5th Bruce Jones, John Gilson, Brett Myors (Eugowra); 6th Warren Keep, Tim Fowler and Brent Piper (Grenfell). Wooden spoon went to Peter Cook, Peter Hush and Brian Parslow (Forbes).

Organisers were full of praise for all who contributed to the success of the day with a ‘big’ thank you to major sponsor Hutcheon & Pearce for their continuing sponsorship to allow these events to happen.

They added thanks for sponsorship including Gunns Mensland, Lachlan Sands, Lachlan Cranes, Troy Clarke Painting, C & D Flooring, Peter Besgrove Roofing and Forbes Associated Agents.

“We have received great reports throughout the weekend regarding the bowls day and how everything was run and players and family members are looking forward to coming back next year to do it all over again,” they added.

SOCIAL BOWLS – Seven games in near perfect conditions last Wednesday where it was announced before play that from December 4 games will commence at 9.30am to finish at 11.30am. Meaning noms from 9am in time for the draw.

It was also announced that Wednesday bowlers Christmas Party will be held on December 11. Something all look forward to, pencil it in.

Out on the green last week Kevin Hodge and Bill O’Connell were card draw winners with a score of 27-19 over Geoff West and Alf Davies in 22 ends. The winners were just in front 12-11 at the half way mark.

Runners-up Irene Riley and Sue White, 16-10 in 18 over Josh Wright and Lyall Strudwick looking good at 6-3 after eight then 11-6 at the end of 13.

Bill Looney and Geoff Williams doubled the score of John Browne and Trevor Currey in 16 winning 18-9 leading 9-3 at half time.

Deanna Williams matched her husband leading for Kerry Dunstan winning 21-13 in 20 over Angela Dent and Noel Jolliffe. They won the run home as it was only 10-8 after 13.

Closer for Peter Barnes and Don Craft winning 17-16 over Eddie Gould and John Gorton in 20. They looked good leading 14-8 after 12 then 17-10 after 16 before putting the cue in the rack to just hold on.

The 2014 Minor Singles champion Ron Thurlow celebrated 80 years young on Wednesday and played like a man much younger leading for Paul Doust winning 22-13 in 20 over Garry James and Barry Shine leading 12-7 after 10.

In the last Bill Scott and John Kennedy won 21-14 in 22 over Tim Everest and Jeff Nicholson well in control after 13, 15-4. Raffle winners and double for Bill O’Connell and Peter Barnes.

Only three games on Thursday afternoon where the $600 jackpot again stood but went unclaimed. Resting touchers are common on Thursday where last week Paul Atkins, Scott McKellar, Angie Dwyer and Glenn Kearney were successful with nil raspberries.

Winning rink, Billy Cowell and Scott McKellar 25-19 in 22 ends over Angie Dwyer and Glenn Kearney finishing best after being behind 14-16 after 16. 11-3 in the last six ends was the winner.

Losing rink had Jamie Dukes and Denny Byrnes behind 19-21 also in 22 playing Peter Besgrove and Mick Merritt. It was close all game, 8-12 after 11, 14-15 after 15 then 21-15 after 19 just holding on.

In the last, a game of triples had Dale Maynard, Jason Howell and Bruce Jones winning 22-19 over Paul Atkins, Bob Grant and Allan Hilder in 16. 12-4 after seven set up the win.

After a monster day on Saturday only four games on Sunday morning where once again the $600 jackpot was on offer. However, as has been the case in recent weeks it went unclaimed.

Winning rink, a game of triples going to Justin Scifleet, Tara-Lee Shaw and John Kennedy 12-6 over Lloyd Nielsen, Dale Maynard and Sue White in 12 ends with the score 6-3 as the players headed for half time drinks.

Nothing could separate Jason Howell and Kerry Roach who shared honours at 12-all in the scheduled 16 ends playing Gary Mino and Al Phillips. Jason and Kerry had to pick up their game late as they trailed 10-3 after seven.

Billy Cowell and Keith Smith breezed past Alan Hilder and Robert Dukes 22-8 due to a strong finish as it was only 8-4 after eight.

In the last Peter Tisdell and Tony Dicks won by one, 17-16 over Gene Willding and John Cutler. It was 7-all after seven then 16-7 after 12 prior to Gene and John winning the run home 9-1 to just fall short. Resting touchers Gary Mino, Al Phillips and Tara-Lee Shaw. Chooks, Gary Minoque, Paul Hodge, Jason Howell and Justin Scifleet.