West Wyalong have prised the Grinsted Cup out of Bogan Gate’s hands, ending the holders’ long run with a four-wicket win on a sticky Sunday at Forbes’ South Circle Oval.

Defending the historic trophy for the 17th time, Bogan Gate batted first on a humid summer morning, but found themselves up against a disciplined West Wyalong attack.

The innings eventually closed at 158, with Bogan Gate bowled out in the 41st over.

Lower-order resistance proved crucial for Bogan Gate, with number eight Blake Smith top-scoring thanks to a brisk 38 from 31 balls late in the innings.

Opener Phil Dunford set a platform with 30, while Ryan Dunford added 29 at number five.

West Wyalong’s bowlers shared the load. Will Roberts was pivotal through the middle overs, removing Phil Dunford and having Ryan Dunford caught to finish with 3/43 from 11 overs.

Jack Callen then claimed 4/12 from just four overs to bring the innings to a close.

With their eye on the required runs, West Wyalong opener Max Tidd anchored the innings with a composed 49 from 91 balls, providing stability before he was caught by Israel Symington off Phil Dunford’s bowling.

Al Edis top scored with 52 before he was bowled by Dunford, while Jesse Hampton chipped in with 25 as West Wyalong reached the total in 42.2 overs with four wickets in hand.

Josh Roscarel, who had already impressed behind the stumps with two catches and a stumping in the first innings, was there at the finish on 14 not out as West Wyalong sealed the victory.

For Bogan Gate, Phil Dunford (3/22 from eight overs) and Israel Symington (3/35 from 10) led the bowling effort.

Tom Rix bowled a tight two overs, only allowing five runs, and Ryan Dunford contained West Wyalong to 16 off his 5.2 overs.

The win sees West Wyalong reclaim the Grinsted Cup for the first time since 2021, when they last held it before losing to Forbes in the final challenge of the 2020–21 summer on March 7.

Their defence of the trophy begins next Sunday, February 8, when Parkes travel to West Wyalong.

Further challenges have already been lodged by Condobolin (February 15), Grenfell (February 22) and Trundle (March 1), with Forbes retaining the right to the final challenge, scheduled for March 8.