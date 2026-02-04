The Forbes men’s side took on Mudgee in the Western Zone Plate at Country Club Oval, Orange, on Sunday in a rematch from the 2025 season.

Mudgee won the toss and elected to bowl first on what appeared to be a lively surface offering early assistance to the seamers.

The new opening combination of Charlie Mitton and Frazer Duff was short-lived, with Mitton (2) having his stumps rattled by a peach of a delivery.

Duff continued his flamboyant stroke play before falling for 16, leaving Forbes 2/29.

Joe Morrison and Peter Webb combined to steady the innings, but Webb (16) was soon caught, followed by Harry Leadbitter (1), as Forbes slipped to 4/59 after 14 overs.

Ben Seyffer arrived at the crease and immediately made his intentions clear, launching a lofted cover drive for six just before drinks.

A 60-run stand with Morrison helped rebuild the innings before Morrison (44) was bowled with the score at 5/119.

From there, Seyffer went on a rampage, dispatching the Mudgee bowlers to all parts of the ground.

He blasted 8 sixes and 10 fours, reaching a spectacular century from just 52 balls with a towering straight drive back over the bowlers head. His 107 came from just 60 deliveries, a match-defining innings that left Mudgee searching for answers.

Seyffer was well supported by Jack Cole, the pair adding 105 runs in just 14 overs. After 34 overs Forbes were cruising at 5/223. Following Seyffer’s dismissal, Jonah Little (0) came and went quickly, before Cole (43) continued to push the total alongside Henry Hodges (48).

Skipper Dan Sweeney (19) was dismissed on the final ball of the innings, leaving Ky O’Byrne unbeaten on 1.

Forbes closed their innings at an imposing 10/321 from 50 overs, setting Mudgee a daunting chase.

Post-lunch, Mudgee were eager to get on the front foot in pursuit of 322 from their 50 overs.

Dan Sweeney and Harry Leadbitter shared the new ball, with Sweeney striking early, taking wickets in both the 1st and 3rd overs, including the prized scalp of the Mudgee Captain Cooper Martin for a duck.

Leadbitter then chimed in during the 8th over, leaving Mudgee reeling at 3/30.

While Mudgee looked to rebuild, it was Seyffer’s day. He toyed with the middle order, finishing with tidy figures of 3/43 in an all-round performance that earnt him man of the match honours.

Peter Webb contributed with a brilliant run-out, and Henry Hodges continued his strong form, cleaning up the tail to end with 3/13.

A highlight of the afternoon was Forbes’ outstanding fielding display, sharp catching and relentless ground fielding kept the pressure on Mudgee throughout the innings.

Mudgee were bowled out in the 31st over for 162, handing Forbes an emphatic 159-run victory and the Western Zone Plate in the process.

Forbes will now face the winner of the Central North District in the semi final of the NSW Country Plate on March 1.

Forbes 10/321 from 50 overs: B Seyffer 107 (60); Henry Hodges 48 (51); Joe Morrison 44 (53); Jack Cole 43 (64); defeated Mudgee 10/162 from 31 overs Henry Hodges 3/13 (3 overs); Ben Seyffer 3/43 (5 overs); Dan Sweeney 2/24 (7 overs); H Leadbitter 1/20 (7 overs).