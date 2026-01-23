Forbes XI have defeated Gilgandra and District XI in a bowling dominated display for the semi final of the Western Zone Plate.

victory has the Forbes XI eyeing off a finals rematch with Mudgee XI, this time around in the decider of the progressing competition to be played on Sunday, 1 February, in Orange.

Starting off the day’s action at Victoria Park Oval 2, Dubbo, Captain Dan Sweeney was unsuccessful with the toss, the Forbes XI was sent into the field and the bowling squad had to go to work early.

Captain Sweeney and Harry Leadbitter opened the attack, followed up by Ben Seyffer, Peter Webb and Henry Hodges.

It was a phenomenal spell by Ollie Patterson taking a five-wicket haul off his 10 overs that stood out on the day, Webb supporting with two wickets off his four overs which included three maidens.

Sweeney took the first wicket of the day and Hodges came on for a short spell, taking two wickets off three balls bowled.

With the bowling squad hard at work Gilgandra and District were restricted to 2/44 at first drinks (17.0 overs).

Gilgandra soon continuing their second-wicket partnership rallying to a total of 2/92 off 28 overs.

Patterson struck to break the partnership inflicting damage, and with Webb and Hodges Forbes was able to keep Gilgandra and District to a total of 93.

Within an action packed period of 6.3 overs, the trio took eight wickets, restricting six batsmen to a score of zero runs while only allowing one sundry run to Gilgandra’s tally.

With a total set and a potential semi-final victory in sight, the chase began with opening batsmen Charlie Mitton and Jordan Wright.

Followed by the pair was also contributions by middle order batsmen Joe Ellison, Leadbitter, Simmonds and Duff.

Leading the charge to the target was Peter Webb scoring a well made undefeated 26 runs in tough batting conditions, with Jonah Little coming to the crease and scoring the winning runs to take Forbes XI to the decider of the Western Zone Plate.