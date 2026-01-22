Forbes District Cricket Association will be in action hosting the second annual carnival since its return, this Saturday, 24 January, with plenty of action to be played out at Botanical Gardens, Forbes.

This carnival is a one-off action-packed day full of big hits, great fun and players past, present or casual taking to the fields.

FDCA Super 8’s Carnival has always been known to be a fan favourite day on the calendar, and this year the carnival boasts a total of 11 teams, some returning from last year’s carnival, with also new teams making an entrance to the much anticipated event.

The carnival will boast many familiar faces within the FDCA competition, as well as players from the Forbes XI after their semi final win in the Western Zone Plate Semi Final, spread across many of the teams for the day.

Teams will be split into two pools, Pool A and Pool B.

In the Pool A group, the six teams are Leady’s Legends (Captain Nick Greenhalgh), Crazy Steve Memorial (Captain Tom Caldwell), Forbes Battapi (Captain Jack Whitty), Duckboiz (Captain Peter Webb), Kiacatoo (Captain Michael Quin) and Vandenberg Warriors (Captain Riley Goodsell).

Pool B will be the host to the follow teams of OG VCR (Captain Jacob Reid), Midpro Engineering (Captain Darren Riches), B & B (Captain Nathan Roach), The Crickets (Captain Jacob Smith) and Forbes Foxes (Captain Jack Janetzki).

With registrations to be finalised by 8.15am, the action will begin on the day at 8.30am. Teams from Pool A will play three to four games each, and teams from Pool B will play a total of four games each.

The top two teams from each pool will progress to a top four semi final with the grand final to be played at approximately 5pm.