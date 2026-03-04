Lachlan Under 14s are Western Zone champions after defeating Bathurst by 14 runs at Bathurst Sportsground on Sunday.

The win was set up by a strong batting performance and bowling and fielding effort that maintained pressure on Bathurst until the end.

Lachlan won the toss and chose to bat on a initially trying pitch and an outfield that required good running between the wicket to amount any sort of total.

Openers Levi Duare (17) of Condobolin and Cowra’s Rory Rue 27 laid the foundation for the Lachlan innings in what was their best partnership of the representative season.

The pair got off to a flyer as the Bathurst bowlers struggled initially, before finding their range to slow the Lachlan innings, but by that time it was well on its way.

The loss of Duare at 45 and Rue at 65 didn’t slow the innings as Sam Yelland 14 (Parkes) and Ned Glasson (Forbes) a game high 51, kept Bathurst bowlers at bay and solidified the great start.

The loss of Yelland at 74 brought captain Alfie Rosser of Parkes to the crease and with Glasson, the two really put the heat on Bathurst with some excellent running between the wickets in their game winning partnership of 60 runs.

The introduction of spin in the middle session somewhat slowed the Lachan innings, however Glasson especially took to the faster bowlers upon their return, hitting three fours and a six.

Former Lachlan player Worthington (3-19) finished with Bathurst best figures and claimed Glasson in the 44th over as Lachlan looked to push the run rate in the final 10 overs, but lost four wickets for nine runs in the process.

The remaining overs could go either team's way, Bathurst hoping the return of their opening bowlers and some line and length would control the score.

However, Leo Dwyer (11) of Forbes, held the lower order together and with some more desperate running between wickets Lachlan finished their 50 overs on 9-160. A formidable score to chase given Lachlan only hit 11 boundaries through the soft outfield.

The Bathurst innings started disastrously, losing leading run scorer Eldershaw on the 3rd ball of the innings for a duck to a great line and length delivery from Tim Longhurst 1-18 off 6 overs.

However other opener Harris (11) and Pike (44) stuck to their guns to overcome the early loss, before Logan Crammond of Condo 2-12 off 5 overs claimed Harris.

Whilst Lachlan continued to take wickets at regular intervals Pike remained plugging away with single and with Storey (15) they kept Bathurst within reach.

After five overs for three runs, the pressure told and Storey was dismissed, run out by Dwyer and Yelland (1-29 off 10).

It felt as though this was the partnership breaking wicket Lachlan needed, however Bathurst continued with consistent partnership’s until Crammond claimed his 2nd wicket and Glasson chimed in with 2-29 off 9 overs.

Max Taylor (Grenfell/West Wyalong ) was rewarded with a wicket for his line and length and Dwyer also claimed and wicket as the run rate in the final few overs became too much for Bathurst, finishing their innings in a flurry, but the total was beyond their reach.

Harvey McFadyen and Quade Peterson, both Condo also bowled well in their spells keeping pressure on Bathurst and to be honest catches win matches, with Lachlan taking seven dismissals via catches, whilst Bathurst let quite a few chances slip by.

The team, expertly coached by Cam Rosser and Pete Yelland were rewarded for some really good improvement over the year and a high level of performance and attitude.

It’s been a number of years since Lachlan claimed an age title, but this group deserves it as much as any.

Glasson was rewarded with man of the match and the Under 14 title has deservedly returned to the Lachlan Valley.