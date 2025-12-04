On Saturday 29 November 2025 Aussie Croquet was played with Sandra Roberts visiting from New Zealand and an attendance of 30 players.

Runaway scores of 14/7 was recorded when Neil Hawke & Rex Toole trailed John Browne & Barry White also a further major win when Carolyn Neilsen & Tony Bernardi trailed John Browne & Allan Jones 14/8.

14/9 scores were as follows: Kevin Rubie & May Jones defeated Kevin Wenning & Lyn Simmonds.

14/10 scores were as follows: Russell Anderson & Noel Jolliffer defeated Lyn Simmonds & Vince Roberts, David Williams & Neil Riley defeated Vince Roberts & Irene Riley, Cheryl Toohey & Kevin Wenning defeated Elvy Quirk & Ray Burridge, Vince Roberts & Kevin Wenning defeated Peter Mackay & Noel Jolliffe, Robin Pols & Russell Anderson defeated Fay Picker & Barry White, Ray Burridge & Cheryl Toohey defeated John Browne & Peter Mackay, Allan Jones & Neville Spry defeated Geoff Coles & Frank Donohoe.

14/11 scores were as follows: Geoff Coles & Colleen Liebich were defeated by Rex Toole (solo), May Jones & Frank Donohoe were defeated by Peter Mackay & Peter West, Neville Spry defeated by David West, Elvy Quirk & Lyn Simmonds defeated by Peter & David West, Fay Picker & Sandra Roberts defeated by Kevin Rubie & Geoff Coles, Robin Pols & Carolyn Neilsen defeated by David Williams & Cheryl Toohery, Sandra Roberst & Rex Toole defeated by Peter West & Noel Jolliffe, Carolyn Neilsen & Neil Riley defeated by Neil Hawke & David West.

14/12 Scores Fay Picker & Kevin Rubie defeated Robin Pols & Neil Hawke, Colleen Liebich & David Williams defeated Irene Riley & Ray Burridge.

There were also a number of close scores of 14/13 played on the day.

All three games on the day were won by David & Peter West, David Williams, Kevin Rubie & Allan Jones: Well done to all the winners on the day.

On Tuesday 2 December Golf Croquet was played with 31 in attendance. A huge change in the weather when it was very cool on the Croquet lawns.

All three games were won by Neville Spry, Peter West, John Browne and Rex Toole.

As well two games on the day were won by Allan Jones, Graham Falconer, Peter Mackay, Sally Perry, Vince Roberts and Elvy Quirk. Congratulations to all those winners.

Close scores of 7/6 were recorded on the day by the following: Neil Riley & Noel Jolliffe trailed John Allegri & Neville Spry, Margaret Dent & Lyn Simmonds trailed Wayne Wright & Sally Perry, Kevin Wenning (solo) trailed Elvy Quirk (solo), Tony Bernardi & Kevin Rubie trailed Vince Roberts & Mal Smith, May Jones & Allan Jones trailed Neville Spry & Lyn Simmonds, Elvy Quirk & Kevin Wenning trailed Rex Toole & Peter West, Frank Donohoe & Ray Burridge trailed Kevin Rubie & Peter Mackay, Peter Mackay & Kevin Rubie trailed Helen Lupis & Neil Hawke, Margaret Dent & Geoff Coles trailed Rex Toole & Allan Jones.

Runaway scores of 11/2 was recorded when Rex Toole & Allan Jones defeated Carolyn Neilsen & Pam Thomson, John Browne & Peter West defeated Neil Hawke & Sandra Roberts: Also a runaway score was recorded by John Browne & Neville Spry who defeated Frank Donohoe & Lyn Simmonds 10/3.

9/4 recorded by Neil Riley (solo) who defeated Sandra Roberts & Mal Smith.

8/5 scores were as follows: Lyall Strudwick & Ray Burridge defeated Graham Falconer & Peter Mackay, Geoff Coles & Lyall Strudwick were defeated by Noel Jolliee (solo), John Browne & Ray Burridge defeated Neil Riley & Barry White, Graham Falconer & Vince Roberts defeated Helen Lupis & Wayne Wright, Margaret Dent & Sally Perry were defeated by Carolyn Neilsen & Pam Thomson, Elvy Quirk & Carolyn Neilsen defeated Noel Jolliffe & Tony Bernardi, May Jones (solo) defeated Lyall Strudwick (solo), Graham Falconer & Sally Perry defeated Vince Roberts & Ray Burridge, Kevin Wenning & Peter West defeated Pam Thomson & Wayne Wright.

Our Christmas luncheon and prizegiving is being held on 16 December at the Forbes Inn Upstairs. There is a lift for those unable to use the stairs.

You should have your names on the list by now but should you wish to attend and have missed the opportunity to include your name please speak with Elvy.

Also on Tuesday 9 December we will be having a luncheon in the shade area after croquet.

Croquet will go into recess on 13 December and will resume on Tuesday 13 January 2026.