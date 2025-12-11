On Saturday 6 December 2025 Aussie Croquet was played with a small number in attendance.

All three games were won on the day by David West, Neil Riley, Noel Jolliffe & Kevin Rubie. Well done to those players.

Close scores on the day were 14/13 as follows: Elvy Quirk & Ray Burridge defeated Peter West & David Williams, Barry White & Peter West defeated Tony Bernardi & Ray Burridge, Russell Anderson & David Williams defeated Elvy Quirk & Lyn Simmonds, Kevin Rubie & Neil Riley defeated Kevin Wenning & Bill Scott.

Runaway scores of 14/9 were recorded as follows: Lyn Simmonds & John Allegri trailed Kevin Wenning & David West, Frank Donohoe & Cheryl Toohey Trailed May Jones & Colleen Liebich, Kevin Wenning & Frank Donohoe trailed Kevin Rubie & John Allegri, Bill Scott & Allan Jones also trailed David West (solo).

14/10 scorer when Lyn Simmonds defeated Kevin Wenning both playing solo.

There were also on the day some 14/12 and some 14/11 scores.

On Tuesday 9 December Golf croquet was played which is the last day of Golf Croquet for 2025. Some good scores were recorded. There were 34 players in attendance.

Runaway scores of 10/3 were recorded when Rex Toole & Suzanne Theums trailed Neville Spry (solo), Pam Thomson & Kevin Wenning trailed Lyn Simmonds & Vince Roberts, also Peter West & Russell Anderson trailed Frank Donohoe & Ray Burridge.

9/4 scores on the day were recorded by the following: John Browne & Sally Perry defeated John Job & Russell Anderson, Neville Spry & Mal Smith defeated Evelyn Mahlo & Neil Riley, Sally Perry & John Allegri were defeated by Lyn Simmonds & Peter Mackay, Lyn Simmonds & Wayne Wright were also defeated by Pam Thomson & John Allegri, Neil Riley trailed also Kevin Rubie & John Job:

8/5 scores as follows: Rex Toole & Suzanne Theums defeated by Lyall Strudwick & Allan Jones, Lyall Strudwick & Pam Thomson defeated by Rex Toole & Suzanne Theums, Allan Jones & Kevin Wenning defeated by Neville Spry (solo), Neil Riley & Peter Mackay defeated by John Browne & Ray Burridge, Peter West & Sue Wade defeated by Neil Hawke & Ray Burridge.

There were many close scores of 7/6 on the day and they are as follows: David Williams & Barbara Bruce defeated by Elvy Quirk & Geoff Coles, Barry White & Noel Jolliffe defeated by John Allegri & Tony Bernardi, Sue Wade (solo) defeated by Graham Falconer (solo), Frank Donohoe & Kevin Rubie defeated by Wayne Wright & Colleen Liebich, May Jones & Ray Burridge defeated by Peter Mackay & Peter West, Elvy Quirk & Geoff Coles defeated by John Browne & Sue Wade, Vince Roberts & Tony Bernardi defeated by David Williams & May Jones, Mal Smith defeated by Noel Jolliffe, Graham Falconer & Wayne Wright defeated by Barry White & Barbara Bruce, May Jones & Geoff Coles defeated by Elvy Quirk & Russell Anderson, Sally Perry & Lyall Strudwick defeated by Barry White & Noel Jolliffe, Kevin Rubie & Kevin Wenning defeated by Allan Jones & Mal Smith.

All three games on the day were won by only two players namely John Browne & Neville Spry. Congratulations.

Today Tuesday we were treated to a luncheon in the shade area after croquet which consisted of sandwiches and fruit together with an array of juices.

It was a lovely get together on our last day of Golf Croquet for 2025.

Everyone seemed to enjoy the social get together which is a prelude to our luncheon and prizegiving which is to be held next Tuesday upstairs at the Forbes Inn.

We have to commend Peter Ashcroft of All You Want Party Hire for the catering.

Take care. Stay safe.