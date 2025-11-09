Forbes Sorting and Penning proved that community and competition go hand in hand at its major weekend event, where top riders, local members and first-time participants came together for a good cause.

Both elite competitors and sponsors who'd never sat on a horse before entered the arena at the Multipurpose Equestrian Centre as the club raised vital funds for CanAssist Forbes and launched a new season.

It was a huge weekend with plenty for the club to celebrate, Forbes Sorting and Penning secretary Melissa West said.

In all 87 riders took to the arena, with more than 820 runs over the two-and-a-half day event.

Entrants, including some of the country's highest-rated riders in the sport, came from all over New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia.

"It was great to have that experience and have them participate adds a lot to our event," West said.

A feature was Saturday night's sponsor sort, where local identities tried their hand at the sport with every cow sorted raising dollars for CanAssist.

For our locals who competed at all levels and club members, the weekend marked the start of a new season.

The Forbes team will host another local event in March 2026, while riders continue to compete around the region to earn points toward the national finals in Dubbo next April, and potentially the world finals in the United States.

Weekend winners

Western Heritage All Levels: 1st Ben Lawrence and Melissa West (Forbes)

Western Heritage #6 HC: 1st Natalie Dalziel and Mikayla Jackson

#14HC: 1st Ben Lawrence and David Nell

#4HC: 1st Jacquie Rodney and Emily Jeffery (Forbes)

#10 Masters HC: 1st Deanna Johnston and Brad Shields

#10 Beginners Youth Ranch Hand: 1st Lily Nugent

All Levels HC (Sat): 1st Cody Barwick and Ben Lawrence

#11/2 - 2 cap on Sorter: 1st Thomas Pombart and Ben Lawrence

#8 HC: 1st Bella Davie (Forbes) and Chris Hocking

Youth All Levels: 1st Kiera Sbeghen and Lily Henderson

#2 Beginner Non HC: 1st Taylah Brown and Layla Martin

All Levels (Sun): 1st Georgia White and Mikayla Jackson

The much-anticipated winners of the sponsor sort were:

First: Emma Hanley and Jordan Hiki for Hanley's Excavations & Road Services

Second: Angus Maslin for Maslin’s Concrete Pumping Pty Ltd

Third: Jack Whitty and Billy Wilson for Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon & Co

Fourth: Chloe Magill for Steve Magill Earthmoving Pty Ltd

Fifth: Tayla Lennon and Joey Reedy for Mount Pleasant Limousins

Forbes Sorting and Penning extended thanks to Forbes Livestock for cattle, Simplot for hay, all our judges, gatekeepers, cattle men, committee and businesses that jumped on board - as well as everyone who came from near and far for the weekend.