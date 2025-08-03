She has done it. Elizabeth MacGregor has made her debut in the NRLW premiership with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, and what a debut it was.

Scoring two tries in her maiden outing against reigning premiers Sydney Roosters, Elizabeth's hard work has paid off.

Elizabeth was pulled aside in training by her coach Brayden Wiliame who told her he was going to giver her a shot.

"He pulled me aside and told me he was really proud of all my efforts at training as well as my games in reserve grade," Elizabeth said.

"I was so nervous because we were versing the Roosters, the reigning premiers.

"They have been in the competition for a long time so they're strong and they have such a good connection so I was quite worried and nervous but having a coach who backs me so much gave me the confidence that I need to have going into that game."

Before Elizabeth took to the field on Saturday, 26 July she was hoping to go out and be there for her teammates and put her best foot forward and for the whole 70 minutes that is what she did.

Our first good glimpse of the 18 year old from Parkes was when she chased down opponent Corban Baxter on the wing in the 31st minute.

While her efforts didn't stop another Rooster's try from getting through it did lead the 9Network commentators to say "There's an athletic pedigree there," and begin talking about the girl from Parkes and other Parkes and Central West connections to the NRL.

Bulldogs were down 32-0 to Roosters at the end of the first half.

In the 46th minute Elizabeth answered every Bulldogs fan's prays after being on the receiving end of a well-placed two player cut-out pass from Ashleigh Quinlan to score the Bulldog's first try.

"I was honestly shocked, I wasn't expecting it at all but Ashleigh's pass was just unreal and it was so surreal to look up and have all the girls supporting me and celebrating and then to look over and have all my family and close friends cheering for me was so cool."

Tayla Preston added the two points on Elizabeth's try to make it 32-6 with 22 minutes remaining.

The Bulldogs knew they didn't have time to waste if they wanted to make a comeback and that was obvious when Elizabeth scored her second try four minutes after her first.

"I was even more shocked," Elizabeth said.

"Tayla threw the pass to Ashleigh and it looked like it was intercepted so I kind of stopped my tracks to turn around and start chasing but Ashleigh ended up having the ball and then cut it back out to me.

"I think the family was even more hyped after that one," Elizabeth added.

Scoring two tries on her debut against reigning premiers has instilled a lot of confidence in the young footy star and says if she has the opportunity to play again she will have trust within herself coming up against other teams in the premiership.

Elizabeth not only had support back home in Parkes but also had support in the stadium which she said means the world to her.

"Having all those people come to the game, even teachers from school, old footy coaches and of course family and close friends, it was just unreal.

"When I looked over after running on the field I just felt really blessed and grateful."

Looking ahead Elizabeth will aim to keep chipping away at training and working really hard.

"I still have a lot to work on obviously being so young so hopefully I can fix up a few little things and aim to make that team list every week from now on," Elizabeth added.

The Bulldogs couldn't quite manage a comeback to the Roosters losing 42-22 but they are looking ahead to this weekend.

Elizabeth has again been named in this week's team list for the Bulldog's clash against the Gold Coast Titans at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle.

The game kicks off what will be the first ever NRLW Magic Round on Saturday, 2 August at 12.15pm.