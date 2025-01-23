The new grandstand project at Spooner Oval is starting to take shape with the concrete poured for the foundation last week.

Part of stage 1 of the Spooner Oval Masterplan, the project is set to deliver a state-of-the-art grandstand that will feature 210 seats, two levels with lift access to the upper level, dressing rooms, a club room, bar and a canteen.

The project began after extensive community consultation, with the first sod turned in December 2023.

Forbes Shire Council Mayor, Phyllis Miller OAM, said the new grandstand would be a game-changer for sport in Forbes.

“This will give us a modern facility that will be able to attract and host larger, regional events and boost the local economy,” she said.

“The existing facilities are outdated and not at a true usable standard, so this upgrade will ensure Spooner Oval can be used by sporting groups for many years to come.”

Works completed so far include the formwork and reinforcement of grandstand foudnations; connections to NBN, the electricity and gas network, earth and concrete works for water tanks to be installed.

Works to start this year include the structural steel; the installation of the lift shaft; installation of the roof and walls, concrete and concrete stairs; the internal linings and fit-out.

The project is being funded through the Australian Government Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program and the NSW Government Stronger Country Communities Fund and Regional Sport Facility Fund.

It is expected to be completed in September 2025.