It's grand final time in the Western women's rugby league and Lachlan has two teams in the big dance.

Lachlan's Under 12s take on Panorama Platypi in the first match of the day of the deciders, which is to be hosted at Ann Ashwood Park on Saturday November 16.

Our Under 16s meet the Vipers, after defeating the Platypi 26-0 in the semi-final last weekend.

Grace MacGregor scored three tries, Amber Griffin and Malia Morrison one each as the team bolted away to the win in the qualifier.

Vipers Under 16s qualified with a 30-12 win over Mudgee Dragons 16s.

Lachlan's Under 12s continued their unbeaten run into the final with a 30-18 win over Goannas in the semi-final, played at Pride Park last Saturday.

Try-scorers included Rubie Haworth, captain Indy Maynard, Lucy Fairley, Kitarna Atkinson and Payton Reid.

Lachlan's Under 14s qualified for semi-finals but met the Vipers Under 14s, and went down 12-30, while in the other semi-final Goannas 40 defeated Cougars 10.

Western Women's Rugby League grand finals

Saturday, November 16 at Ann Ashwood Park, Bathurst

Under 12s Lachlan v Platypi 10.30am

Under 14s Goannas v Vipers 11.50am

Under 16s Vipers v Lachlan 1.20pm

Under 18s Platypi v Goannas 2.50pm

Opens Platypi v Goannas 4.30pm