Lachlan district rugby league's junior women continued their winning run with the last of three home games on Sunday.

The under 12s side drawn from the Parkes, Forbes and Condobolin area recorded a 50-nil win over the Goannas at the Red Bend ovals to strengthen their position at the top of the competition table ahead of the Panorama Platypi.

The undefeated under 12s have five wins and one draw to their credit heading into the final round of competition, with their first away game in a month.

Zoe Field scored three of the home side's nine tries, with Rubie Haworth and Pearl Karatiana bagging two each and Lucy Fairley and captain Indy Maynard one apiece.

Lachlan's Under 14s were also dominant in the third week on their home turf, winning 44-4 to take top place on the competition ladder over Goannas.

Katie Galvin opened the scoring for Lachlan before halfback Ruby Coote snagged back-to-back tries.

Harpa Martin, Laila Hartwig, Miley Nash and Piper White all crossed the try-line for one each.

Our 16s were also solid with a 48-16 win in Round 6 of the short Spring competition on Sunday.

Grace MacGregor scored five of Lachlan's nine tries, with Matilda Stitt crossing the try-line twice as well.

Leni Constable and Ruby Jones scored one apiece and Jones added the extras nailing five of the conversions.

The win brings the Under 16s to second place on the ladder, behind the Vipers, sharing equal points with Panorama Platypi and Mudgee Dragons.

The Goannas did have the win in the Opens competition on Sunday, with the visitors this time 10-40 strong winners.