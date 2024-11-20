Lachlan District has taken out two premierships in the 2024 Western Women's Rugby League competition.

A mighty effort in the last 10 minutes of Saturday's grand final saw our 16s clinch a hard-fought win over Orange's Vipers, while the Under 12s finished their season undefeated when they held out a determined Panorama Platypi side (their story inside).

There was only 10 minutes left in Saturday's Under 16s decider and Lachlan were two points down when they lost a player to the sin bin, but they were never going to give up on their goal.

"The girls lifted enormously, they went to another level and we eventually got a try with about three or four minutes left, kicked a goal to go up to 16-12," coach Nick Jones said.

They then lifted their defensive efforts to hold Orange out to the final whistle.

It was a thrilling finale to the season for a side that always had all the promise, but had a slow start to the season.

"We lost our first two games, but really put it together from there and went undefeated for the rest of the season - capped off obviously by a great win Saturday," Jones said.

Saturday's final was a tough contest in warm conditions in Bathurst, with Orange opening the scoring.

Lachlan responded through Joan Carolan, and Ruby Jones added the extras to give Lachlan the advantage.

But it was Orange who led into the half time break with another try putting them up 8-6.

Knowing the size and strength of the Vipers, it was a scenario Jones and his team had prepared for.

"That's what we spoke about before the game: if we just stayed positive and held the ball and hung in there and hung in there, our fitness and determination would bring us over the top," the coach said.

And they did, Lachlan holding the premiership trophy high in just their second year in the competition.

Player of the match honours were awarded to Grace MacGregor, who's been a star throughout the short season.

"She's a great player and a great kid," Jones said, acknowledging the huge amount of work the representative has been doing travelling to Sydney for pre-season training with the Bulldgos under 17s.

"A great effort by her, she's our captain as well and she's a great leader - an inspiration to the other girls."

MacGregor was one of a number of players who brought rugby league experience to the Lachlan District club when it formed in 2023.

There was some outstanding performances in Saturday's grand final including from hooker Joan Carolan and front rowers Meg Mahon and Jocelyn Folau.

Ruby Jones' successful kicking proved the difference in points with three tries apiece for the contest.

But the coach was pleased with the entire squad.

"It's tough to say any one player - across the board they all did what they had to do," Jones said.

"It was definitely a team effort that's for sure."

It's an exciting time for women's rugby league and this Spring competition a great opportunity for the region's talent, but you have to be impressed at Lachlan winning two premierships in their second season.

"To bring Forbes, Parkes and Condobolin to form a team - we still wouldn't match the numbers that Orange and Bathurst and Dubbo have to draw from

It's great to compete let alone to win," Jones said.

"Every season more girls give it a go, the game's just going from strength to strength I think."

The fans were certainly out in force on Saturday to show their support - Lachlan's 12s first to take the field and staying to support the older team.

"When we lifted, the crowd lifted, and the vibe was just awesome," Jones said of the final minutes of play. "From a player point of view I know that that really helped them."