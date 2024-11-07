Calling all supporters, Lachlan District Rugby League's juniors will contest the finals of the western women's rugby league competition, kicking off this weekend.

The Under 12s team drawn from Forbes, Parkes and Condobolin have finished the season minor premiers, undefeated, with a win last weekend.

Lachlan travelled to Coonamble to take on the Cougars on Saturday, finishing their season with a 14-22 victory over their hosts.

Our try-scorers included Ivy Jones and Pearl Karatiana, with successful conversions by Zoe Field, Rubie Haworth and Jinxi Piggot.

They'll now take on Goannas in the semi-final at Orange's Pride Park this Saturday, with kick-off scheduled for 9.30am.

Lachlan 14s had a narrow 24-20 loss to Cougars but head into the finals series second on the competition ladder.

Tries in the final round to winger Kelise Dargin, prop Katie Galvin, lock Laila Hartwig and second rower Sarah Price, with Rachel Grimmond and Galvin converting two of the tries.

Our 14s now face Vipers in the semi-finals, with kick off scheduled for 10.30am at Orange's Pride Park.

Lachlan's Under 16s are also finals contenders, securing second place on the ladder with a 14-24 win over Cougars in Round 7 of the short Spring competition.

Tries were scored by number three Matilda Stitt, 20 Kailei Coe, second-rower Bailey McAneney, captain and five eight Ruby Jones and lock Georgia Cameron.

Their semi-final is scheduled for 1pm and they're coming up against Panorama Platypi.