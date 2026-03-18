Four Forbes Magpies pulled on representative jerseys on Saturday, earning selection in the Western Rams side that played the curtain-raiser to the NRL clash in Bathurst.

Nick Greenhalgh, Traie Merritt, Nick Booth and new recruit Jackson Brien all took the field for the Rams before a huge crowd ahead of the Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks match.

Greenhalgh was named co-captain alongside Merritt in the side’s clash with the Central West Roosters, who ultimately proved too strong, running out 28–12 winners.

Brien crossed for one of the Rams’ two tries, while Greenhalgh added a successful conversion.

“I thought we put in a pretty good effort with the time we had together,” Greenhalgh said.

“We came up against a pretty semi-professional side: they were pretty clinical in what they did, they ran hard and tackled hard, but at the end of the day we couldn't compete with them for 80 minutes.”

Despite that, the experience of playing in front of a packed stadium made the day a memorable one.

“The crowd was unbelievable,” Greenhalgh said.

“When we were warming up you could see both gateways were just absolutely jam packed with people lined up hundreds of metres back.

“When we ran out there was probably five or six thousand there already, then by the time the game finished she was nearly packed out at 12,000.”

With plenty of Forbes fans making the trip to see the Panthers defeat the Sharks later that evening, the Rams had strong local support in the stands.

Greenhalgh and Merritt are long-time Magpies, while Booth joined the club last season from Bathurst. Brien is a new addition to the Forbes ranks this year and his arrival has already generated excitement within the club.

“He's good to have him across, he's very, very handy,” Greenhalgh said of the centre.

“He's pretty much a club legend at Bathurst St Pat's.

“I've played a bit of footy with him with the Rams and then played a lot against him as well.

“He's a great leader and when he has a ball in his hand he's very dangerous and you do have to watch him.”

Brien has joined the Magpies alongside teammate Caleb Wardman as Forbes builds towards the 2026 season.

After pushing Dubbo CYMS to 100 minutes in last year’s grand final before losing in golden point, the Magpies are determined to go one step further this year.

“(It was) probably one of the best years Forbes has had without a premiership, hopefully this year we can be the best side Forbes has ever seen with a premiership,” Greenhalgh said.

“The way the guys have turned up to pre-season, everyone's ready to rip in and I've never seen guys as fit as they are at the moment.

“Blokes are just pushing each other and I think we're going to see the best out of some blokes this year.”

The Magpies have already had a successful first hit-out at the West Wyalong knockout and will be back in action this Saturday at the first Peter McDonald Premiership knockout in Parkes.

It will be a full day of footy across Pioneer (Jock Colley Field), Northparkes and Spicer ovals, with all 12 PMP clubs taking part with three sides in league tag, under 18s and open men’s (first grade).

Gates on Saturday open at 8am and it all kicks off at 9am.

The last match will play at 4.30pm which will be between Parkes and Forbes in first grade, and that was deliberate.

Our league tag team is bound for Canowindra on Sunday, 22 March, to defend their title at the western region league tag challenge.