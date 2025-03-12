Forbes Magpies have taken out the Western league tag challenge in a cracking start to the 2025 footy season.

The Magpies scored an 8-4 grand final win over five-time Challenge winners Bathurst St Pat's to hold the silverware high at the end of a very competitive day of league tag at Canowindra on Sunday.

Erin Naden, new player to the Magpies, was named player of the tournament.

Kristy Hartwig, who's coaching the side with Anthony Davies, said it was a perfect way to start the season.

Forbes won their first two pool games 10-nil and 28-4, then toughed out a 6-6 draw against 2024 Challenge winners Manildra Rhinos.

"Again they are very strong competition," Hartwig said.

"There was phenomenal tagging, defence was amazing, both teams were throwing a heap of attack and both teams were holding up."

Magpies scored on the buzzer, the kick that followed was good, and the side was through to the finals on for-and-against.

They then dominated their semi-final 28-nil to set up the final against a St Pat's side considered the competition benchmark with talent, skills and experience.

Magpies were down 4-nil early when they lapsed and let St Pat's through for a try, but they rallied to level the scores and crossed the line again in the second half for the win.

Their coaches couldn't have been happier.

"This was our first hit-out as a team," Hartwig said.

"We were extremely pleased (even after the three pool games): we'd trialled a number of positions and combinations, the team had come together beautifully and played together beautifully."

To see them hold together their self belief and stay in the game against St Pat's was a thrill and a sign of a promising season to come.

Experienced Magpie Courtney Hodge led the team into Sunday's win as captain, she's been with the Forbes club since league tag was introduced rising up through the junior ranks.

The side has retained Janssen Moores and Elysse Merritt, also invaluable for the experience and the positivity they bring to the squad.

They're delighted to welcome to the nest Erin and Mia Naden: Erin well known in regional sports circles and coming over from St Pat's, Mia now joining her in the senior ranks.

Jada Hartwig is another welcome addition to the club: fast, fit and with recent experience in the Wagga Wagga competition.

The squad also boasts a good number of juniors who held their own and did everything asked of them on Sunday.

"We've got a beautiful combination of experienced players that have been playing senior league for a few years with juniors coming through," Hartwig said.

"A few people who have joined the club that have brought strength and speed and depth.

"And they've been training really well. We've started preseason, we train twice a week, we put a lot of effort into fitness and that really paid off yesterday."

Not only that, it's showing in the club culture and cameraderie.

"Everyone's been really supportive," Hartwig said.

"It's really looking good for the season ahead as well as the club, its culture and our players."