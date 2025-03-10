Forbes has been the talk of the Peter McDonald Premiership as the Magpies rugby league club rolls out its signings.

With key players re-signed, the likes of Mitch Andrews and Hayden Bolam coming home, and local juniors returning to the nest, the potential for an exciting season is there.

There were more than 60 players at training when The Advocate dropped over to Spooner Oval.

Returning coach Cameron Greenhalgh was once again putting the players through their paces - and he reckoned it was looking promising.

"I've said all along I think this'll be the last year," Greenhalgh said, although acknowledging he's said that a few times.

"The club's supported me in getting the players that I want.

"Obviously a lot of work's got to go in, finding the right combinations, but it's looking pretty good," he said.

Captain Nick Greenhalgh was the first to be announced signed up with the club again for 2025 with Ben Maguire, Jack Hartwig, Jack Smith, Connor Greenhalgh, Traie Merrit all committing to another season.

Matty Duke, Dave White, reserve grade player of 2024 Joey Morrison and Jonah Little - ready to step up from the Under 18s - are all on board.

Former co-captain coach and representative player Mitch Andrews is back after working in Bathurst and playing for St Pats in 2024.

Hayden Bolam, who's also been with St Pat's, is pulling the black and white jersey on for the first time since 2019.

After years away, he's been lured back to the nest and he's looking forward to a good season with a good squad.

And who could forget the field goal that sealed Forbes' 2018 grand final victory 22-23 over Dubbo CYMS? Farren Lamb is another returning player who's signed up and started training.

New to the Magpies is another St Pat's player in front rower Nick Booth, who's moved here, the club tipping he's the type of player who'll have Magpies fans in full voice.

Also new to town is Sam Hampson, who has international professional rugby union experience and extensive knowledge of all things footy.

Parkes' Porter brothers - former Spacemen captain coach Chad and 2024 best and fairest Jake - are another real coup for the Forbes club.

Harry Leadbitter, who was a premiership winner as a junior with the Magpies, is back after playing with NSW and Australian university sides.

Mick Coady, the Tom Nelson Under 18s player of the year in 2023, spent the past season with West Tigers and is also back training at Spooner Oval.

It all began with a hit-out at the West Wyalong knock-out on the weekend, with Forbes' campaign cut short by arch rivals Parkes in the semi-finals.

Forbes opened the knockout on Friday night with a 6-4 win over Lakes Tully United, and defeated Cooma 18-0 in their next round to progress to semi-finals where they came up against Parkes.

It was always going to be a tough game against the Spacemen and scores were locked at 12-12 before Parkes outran the Forbes defence and beat the buzzer to win 18-6.

Parkes went on to the finals, where South City Bulls had a 12-6 win to claim the knockout title.

The club has trials to come ahead of the season.

League tag will travel to Canowindra for their carnival on 9 March; our Under 18s meet Cootamundra on 22 or 23 March; and all grades face Temora on 29 March.

The 2025 Peter McDonald Premiership campaign opens with a home game against Parkes Spacemen on Sunday, 27 April.