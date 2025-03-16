Council will call on the community to suggest names for the new Spooner Oval grandstand.

Construction is still under way - and will continue through this footy season - but council staff and councillors have acknowledged the decision on a name is not one to be taken lightly.

Councillors moved that they would put it out to the community through expressions of interest.

"It involves a mix of honouring history, engaging with the community, attracting sponsors, and ensuring the name resonates positively over time," the report from manager corporate business Kylie Grayson said.

"By considering these various factors, stakeholders can select a name that serves the grandstand’s purpose, celebrates its legacy, and enhances the venue’s prestige for future generations."

Considerations include:

Historical significance, reflecting and celebrating local rugby league history or honouring figures who have contributed to its legacy;

Memorial or dedication to an individual, group or event, commemorating a respected figure in the community or historical event;

Commercial sponsorship; and

Community relevance, a name that resonates with the local community.

Consultation with community members, sports teams and organisations would be key to the choice, councillors voting to call for expressions of interest.

The new grandstand has been described as a game-changer for Forbes rugby league.

The project is set to deliver a state-of-the-art grandstand that will feature 210 seats, two levels with lift access to the upper level, dressing rooms, a club room, bar and a canteen.

Construction began in December 2024, with the concrete pour for the foundation in early January.