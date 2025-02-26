RUGBY UNION

Springvale Cup returns to Forbes on Saturday 8 March with a full day of rugby entertainment planned at Spooner Oval.

The tournament features Golden Oldies, Masters (35 years and over) as well as opens, and culminates with a charity auction raising funds for local causes.

Forbes hosted the event in 2023 and organiser Paul Ventura is looking forward to bringing it back.

"We're coming back to Forbes and at this stage it's probably where we're going to stay," he said.

"The club has been fantastic and really supportive, the town as well, it's just a pleasure having the event there."

Registrations for the day are coming in, with new expressions of interest.

Details, including of who might lace up the boots for Forbes and who they'll take on, still being finalised but sure to be of interest.

"It's shaping up to be a great event and we hope to raise a lot of money for the club and local charity as we do each year," Ventura said.

"We really want it to be a community event, so it's not just for rugby fans or the club.

"We have a welcoming function on Friday night and then on the Saturday night we have the after party, the charity auction and the awards ceremony."

Because it is a charity event, everybody is encouraged to come to the auction - and bid.

Of course there's rugby memorabilia to be snapped up but there's something for everyone with sponsors supporting great offers like vacations.

Proceeds go to the Forbes community.

Forbes Rugby Club Sam Parish is looking forward to the Cup as the season really does get under way for the club.

"It's a really exciting couple of weeks," he said.

Our seniors have signed up for the Cowra 10s tournament this weekend, and follow that straight up with a trial anticipated as part of the Springvale Cup day.

The much-anticipated President's Lunch is on Saturday, 22 March with the club announcing a great line-up of guest speakers.

Pre-season training looking good with good numbers in the colts, and a solid cohort of newcomers to town joining the rugby training ranks.

The club's season launch is scheduled for 5 April with a trial match on their home ground against Wagga Ag College.

Forbes' Blowes Clothing Cup campaign kicks off on April 12 with Platypi hosting Orange Emus.