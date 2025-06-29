Junior Platypi have had a sensational NSW Junior State Championships campaign with central west rugby union.

Thomas Johnson and Thomas Vonthien have been selected for the Under 14s country team following superb performances in the central west side.

Under 13s representative Eli Bowden-Boland was voted player of the series by other players after his side finished second in country in a final played out in snow, sleet and ice.

Forbes had representatives in both boys and girls teams contesting the NSW Junior State Championships, played on the June long weekend.

Oliver Hazell and Eli Bowden-Boland were in the under 13s team which had wins over Central North and Illawarra but lost to overall winners ACT to come second in the Country pool.

A loss to City pool counterparts Penrith District set them up for the Plate final, where they beat Manley 15-7.

The Under 14s boys, with Forbes represented by Thomas Vonthien and Thomas Johnson, battled it out against Hunter in the Country championships final for eighth in the state.

Under 14 girls, including Forbes' Amelia Grayson, Daisy Rice and Lucy McFadyen, had a tough first game against a strong Wildfires team going down 32-5 but followed it up with wins over ACT, Central Coast and Mid North Coast.

The side, coached by Forbes' Randall Grayson, finished their NSW Junior rugby union state championships third in country and fifth in state.

Forbes' Aurora Farrelly, Isabel Nicholson and Sarah Price represented in the Under 16s girls, who opened with two wins, but were defeated by a strong Illawarra side 19-5.