Lachlan's Under 16s have sealed the Western Women's Rugby League premiership with a nail-biting victory over Vipers.

While the scoreboard showed 16-8, the win certainly wasn't a walkover for the minor premiers.

Lachlan put first points on the board but a hungry Vipers side struck back with their own try, sparking a tense back-and-forth first half that saw the sides locked in battle as they headed to the sheds.

As a storm rolled over the grounds, the girls regrouped with encouragement from their club and coaches.

Remarkably, the rain eased as they ran out for the second half, but on-field the tussle continued.

In the last 10 minutes, the Lachlan girls who'd powered through their season undefeated lifted a gear and it was here they won the game.

The late surge began with a try to Laila Hartwig breaking the deadlock.

The kick-off went straight to the safe hands of Ruby Coote, who charged the length of the field to score, a moment that sealed her selection as player of the grand final.

With Katie Galvin's nailing the extras, Lachlan pulled clear. Their defence held Vipers out to the full time whistle.

For club secretary Stevie Jackson, the tension on the sideline and for Lachlan's supporters was immense, but so was the thrill of seeing the girls pull together to secure the premiership.

The win completed an undefeated season for the 16s, and captain Malia Morrison was crowned the competition's best and fairest.

Yet it's really only the beginning, because about half the side has been named in squads for the 2026 NSW Rugby League Lisa Fiaola Cup competition.

Ruby Coote has been named in the Illawarra Steers squad, Sarah Price in Canberra Raiders.

Western Rams have called Georgia Clemsen (Condobolin), Isabelle Nicholson (Forbes), Katie Galvin (Parkes), Laila Hartwig (Forbes), Leni Constable (Parkes), Malia Morrison (Parkes) and Piper White (Parkes) into their train-on squad for the campaign.

"They're a talented bunch of players - and those who aren't in squads are just as talented as well," Jackson said.

Considering the club is only in its third season, it's a sign of the strength of the game in the region.

Three of four competitive sides qualified for the finals this year and the club formed two under 12s teams to give as many girls as possible the opportunity to develop their skills and get game time.

"We’ve been fighting to get as many girls developed and playing as we could," Jackson said.

"For a club that’s only three years old I think that is showing the talent we’ve got within the area and it’ll definitely be watch this space for some of these girls next year."

They can only be further inspired by former club member Elizabeth MacGregor, now playing NRLW with Bulldogs, who came home for the Lachlan presentation on the weekend.

"They love it - it's what the girls want to do," Jackson said.

"I've already got parents asking how they can secure their spot for next year.

"It's great to be part of."

LACHLAN U16S: Coach Troy Gosper. 1 Leni Constable 2 Rosie Hurford 3 Lillian Gosper 4 Piper White 5 Nevada Karaitiana 6 Laila Hartwig 7 Ruby Coote 8 Bailee McAneney 9 Miley Nash 10 Izzy Nicholson 11 Sarah Price 12 Katie Galvin 13 Malia Morrison captain 14 Ella Goodsell 15 Rachel Grimmond 16 Corby Fliedner.