Forbes Rugby Union is gearing up for another big year, with plans well under way to build on the momentum of a highly successful 2025 season.

Long-standing club member Wayne O’Neill has stepped into the role of president following the recent AGM, supported by a committee of dedicated and passionate Forbes rugby volunteers.

O’Neill opened by thanking the club’s sponsors, supporters and wider community for their ongoing commitment.

“We’re coming off what I would say is one of our best years in a number of ways,” O’Neill said.

“Our performance on the paddock was very creditable but we didn’t get as many wins as we’d like, but in saying that the club had a great year from an events point of view, functions, attendance, player numbers – all of those things.”

O’Neill’s connection to Forbes Rugby Union spans more than 30 years, beginning when he first pulled on a Platypi jersey in 1991. Since then, he has contributed through numerous roles including committee member, Bali appeal committee representative and active member of the Forbes Rugby Union Old Boys.

His enthusiasm for the club’s future is clear.

“We’ll be looking to build on the great work that (outgoing president) Sam Parish has done over the last few years, and we’ve already started that,” O’Neill said.

“It’s very exciting, being involved as secretary last year it was one of the most enjoyable years I’ve had in the club and we’ll go further in that.”

The club continues to grow on and off the field.

More than 400 juniors wore the Platypi colours this year including the club’s first junior girls’ sides, who played a short but successful mid-year competition under the guidance of Amy Townsend.

The senior ranks also thrived, recording the highest number of women’s registrations to date, supported by the addition of new women’s changerooms.

Recruitment for the 2026 season is already underway, with a focus on retaining players from 2025 while also seeking new talent. O’Neill said progress is pleasing, with more announcements to come early in the new year.

The Platypi warmly welcome new players – just follow Forbes Rugby Union Club on facebook for details on when pre-season will kick off.

The strength of Forbes rugby lies not only in its players but in its connection with community.

O’Neill thanked the sponsors and supporters who backed the club in 2025, and looks forward to continuing those partnerships in 2026 to see Forbes rugby thrive.

A big part of the club's community connection is its incredible social calendar.

The popular President's lunch will return in March 2026 and planning is already under way.

This year's ladies lunch drew unprecedented interest and it looks like it's been flagged as another great day on the calendar.

“The club is about the community,” O’Neill said.