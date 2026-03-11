Forbes community volunteer Maree Yapp has been recognised as the Orange electorate’s Woman of the Year, honouring decades of work bringing people together and helping create a more vibrant, connected community.

Mrs Yapp was recognised by State Member for Orange Phil Donato in Forbes as the electorate celebrated International Women's Day.

“Maree Yapp is a quiet achiever in her hometown of Forbes, and beyond. She works quietly and diligently behind the scenes in many different organisations - without making any fuss or seeking any recognition,” Mr Donato said.

“As the old adage goes, if you want something done – give it to a busy person. Maree’s long list of contributions to her community is a testament to the saying.

“Maree has worn many hats over many years, and I wish to thank her for a lifetime of contribution to and the enrichment of our community.

“Maree is a thoroughly deserving recipient of this prestigious annual award."

The room was filled with people from the many community organisations Maree has worked with and she spoke of how so manty of them had inspired and guided her.

Maree's been volunteering since her own childhood - her early memories of helping out at the Warroo Rodeo and having the best view of the action from her spot serving.

"Part of my passion is to make our communities more liveable, more fun to be a part of," Maree said.

"When families come to our community, we want them to stay.

"To do that we all need to work together to create events, activities that might encourage them to think this is a pretty good place to live."

Her self-described soft spots for the creative arts and the environment have driven a lot of her volunteer work, but Maree's also well known for her work with families and children, and Mr Donato outlined paid tribute to her efforts through work and volunteering.

Maree Yapp with MP Phil Donato, her parents Robert and Reika Hoswell, husband Peter, son Harry, and many of her colleagues in work and community effort.

“Her dedicated work with Link-Up at Forbes North Public School over many decades is outstanding, easing young children into the education system," Mr Donato said.

“Maree has been a driving force within Landcare, and committee member of Central West Lachlan Landcare.

"She also works with community gardens and has a passion for conservation and growing things.

“Maree re-invigorated the Galari River Festival – being their chairperson, and she was also involved with the organisation and functions of Arts Out West.

“Maree is the ‘Rhyme Time’ coordinator at Forbes Library for Birth to Kinder.

“She also delivers Foodbank’s Brekky Club at school.

“Maree has been involved with Country and other music organisations in Forbes.

"She also volunteers beyond the electorate, at music festivals such as the National Folk Festival in Canberra, and is a highly respected participant.

“Maree has been involved with, and president of, the Forbes North Parents and Citizens organisation.

“She has been a member of the Australian Red Cross and volunteering with their Food Security Program for 20 years!

“The list goes on and on, and she has also been a coordinator of the Rural Women’s Network Forbes Gathering in Forbes."

Mr Donato hosted celebrations at Club Forbes and invited guests represented many of the organisations Maree has been part of.

She thanked each, adding she looks forward to continuing to work with everyone in the future.

"I have stacked this room today with awesome people who have guided me in the past and are guiding me towards the future, thank you everyone for being here today," Maree said.

Mrs Yapp is the 10th Local Woman of the Year Mr Donato has named since he was first elected.

2017 - Karlie Irwin – Orange

2018 - Rochelle Ashcroft – Orange

2019 - Betty Somers – Parkes

2020 - Rhonda Watt – Cumnock

2021 - Beverly Rankin – Orange

2022 - Janice Harris – Orange

2023 - Amorette Zielinski – Orange

2024 - Paula Townsend – Orange

2025 - Jessica Crawford – Orange

2026 – Maree Yapp - Forbes