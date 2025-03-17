If you're interested in a beautiful, sustainable garden featuring native plants, a new local business is your perfect match.

A love for Australian native plants and a desire to share their beauty has led Kate and Luke Nixon to form Macrocarpa Landscapes.

Theirs is a gardening business and so much more, weaving together a love of environmental science, agriculture and horticulture.

The business is named for the unique and beautiful eucalyptus macrocarpa, with its incredible silver foliage and huge gum blossoms.

"Sustainability is a really strong focus for our design work," Kate says.

This means spaces that are suitable to the climate, able to withstand our weather extremes, and use recycled materials.

Garden design

Macrocarpa Landscapes can design, install and then maintain your garden: a garden that works for you and thrives over time.

Kate and Luke understand the extremes of our climate, from frosts to extreme heats, drought and floods, and in their garden planning they focus on plants suited to our local environment.

They believe that with good design, your outdoor space can be beautiful, practical, and even a boost for local wildlife.

Locals and visitors to Forbes can already enjoy one of Kate's designs in the Forbes Endemic Garden at the Lachlan Vintage Village Visitor Information Centre.

"It's a fully endemic garden showcasing species from the shire," Kate said.

She would love to continue to share this garden by forming a Friends of Forbes Endemic Garden group, watch for more news on this space or contact them.

Garden maintenance

Macrocarpa Landscapes offers all garden and outdoor maintenance services from mowing and clean up through to full garden renovation.

If your old garden beds are past their prime or areas are overgrown, they can get in and tidy everything up.

They can offer services like pressure cleaning of your surfaces right through to cleaning the gutters.

Once you've got the old cleared away, they can help you develop a plan for the new.

On-farm environmental consultation

Growing up on a farm at Yarrabandai, Kate learned an appreciation for our natural environment and our seasons and works with landholders on environmental enhancement on-farm.

You may be able to use tactical plantings to reduce fire risk or to manage flood-prone areas.

Treelines, remnant vegetation and erosion control are the sorts of projects that can be eligible for grant funding - Kate can help advise on how to resolve issues or enhance your on-farm biodiversity.

It plantings need to be local, Kate and Luke can also collect local seeds and propagate the tubestock.

Kate and Luke are available in Forbes and the central west, travelling particularly for design work.

Find out more and book through their website https://www.macrocarpalandscapes.com.au/ or follow them on social media to learn more.