Since 1988, Paul and Maree Westcott have built Forbes Small Engines into a thriving business with a reliability and reputation that keeps customers from all over the region coming back.

It began in a rented shed space with Paul repairing mowers, chainsaws and motorbikes, today the purpose-built premises in Union Street has an expansive retail floor as well as busy workshop.

Friday marked a milestone as Paul and Maree officially handed the keys and the business to their daughter Melissa Milford.

The changeover has really been a number of years in the making for all three: Melissa's role increasing and her parents stepping back since mid-2021, but now it's official.

Melissa is looking forward to continuing the legacy her parents have built, alongside her team of four and her own family.

Paul and Maree started Forbes Small Engines in 1988 and by 1991 they were ready to grow, purchasing their first business property at 6 Cross Street where they could stock mowers and motorbikes.

Within a decade they were looking to expand again: purchasing the block in Union Street where they built their workshop and a retail floor three times the size.

The current location opened in 2001 and today stocks Polaris side-by-sides, Masport mowers, Husqvarna outdoor power products, Cox and Country Clipper mowers.

Forbes Small Engines now has two qualified mechanics, a second-year apprentice and a spare parts manager continuing their service of motorbike and all small engines.

On Friday, Member for Orange Philip Donato dropped in to congratulate Paul and Maree on their retirement and wish Melissa all the best for the future of the business.

It was a time to reflect on decades of business in Forbes and a bright future.

Forbes Small Engines has provided a vital service and had the long-term support of many farming family businesses over many years.

They have had community involvement including Forbes Business Chamber and Forbes Show, and sponsorships including the local motorbike racing and junior soccer.

At least a dozen motorcycle mechanics have been trained and qualified through the business, with Paul and Maree grateful for the long-serving staff they've had over the years.

They've also seen significant change in their industry with the phase-out of four-wheel motorbikes and are today proud to stock a range of Polaris side-by-sides for our region.

Customers can be assured the excellent service will continue: Mel has grown up with Forbes Small Engines in her family and has been managing it day-to-day for a number of years now.

Studying accounting and business management at university, she came back to the business and helped her parents through the transition from paper-based to cloud-based accounting systems.

While there's no doubt Paul and Maree will remain connected as mentors, they're delighted to be leaving the business in good and familiar hands as they make their own plans for retirement.

Forbes Small Engines will continue to offer the service they're known for, as Mel continues to improve business systems for efficiency and customer service and keeps in touch with their key brands to ensure they're up to date with all the best on offer.