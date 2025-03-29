Tuesday marked the Bernardi family’s most significant announcement since the Drive In Food Mart opened in 1969 on the corner of Lachlan Street and Brownes Lane.

Tony Bernardi, now 87, is retiring after a career spanning 70 years since arriving in Forbes as a 17-year-old migrant.

Tony’s story is one of determination and hard work, the family business has shared.

He came to Australia with a small suitcase, and he retires with many notable business achievements, four children, 18 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren - so far.

His family is extremely proud of his achievements and his lifelong dedication to his passion, fruit and veg.

Tony would like to thank everyone in the local Forbes community and district for their support over the many years.

He appreciates his many friends and loyal supporters who have made his job so satisfying and enjoyable throughout, and he pays tribute to the countless wonderful team members for their contribution to the Bernardi business.

The Bernardi family will be hosting a morning tea and barbeque on 21 March at from 11am-2pm for all those who would like to wish him well on his well-earned retirement.