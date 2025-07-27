Club Forbes is revving things up this winter with the launch of our biggest-ever member promotion - and it all kicks off this Sunday night, July 27, with our first Suzuki Swift draw at 7pm, straight after the Monster Kids Raffle.

Thanks to strong local support and key partners Tooheys and Forbes Mazda, we’re giving away a brand-new Suzuki Swift in time for Christmas.

One lucky member will drive away with the keys in hand - but first, you need to be in the running.

We’re holding 120 qualifying draws across five months, and each winner earns a place in the major draw barrel.

Members can earn entries through everyday Club activities - having a drink, dining at the Bistro, buying raffle tickets and much more.

The more you visit, the better your chances. All you need is your membership card and a bit of good fortune.

We’re launching Draw #1 on Sunday 27 July at 7pm - right after our annual Monster Kids Raffle, which starts at 6.30pm and features over $3,500 in toys and prizes.

It’s set to be a packed night for local families and a great way to kick off the promotion.

And getting to the Club has never been easier.

Our new courtesy bus service is now up and running - helping members and guests travel to and from the Club safely and easily.

Operating from Thursday to Sunday, 4pm to 9pm, the Club Forbes Toyota HiAce is available for local pick-ups and drop-offs.

Simply contact reception on (02) 6852 1488 to book a ride.

You might also notice a fresh new look across the team. We’ve rolled out new staff uniforms this month as part of our wider customer service upgrade.

From the bar to the Bistro, everyone is looking sharp and representing the Club with pride.

These changes are part of a bigger push to improve member engagement, lift our service levels, and keep things exciting for our community.

Whether you’re here for a meal, a game of pool, a raffle or a function - we want your time at Club Forbes to feel comfortable, safe, and rewarding.

So mark your calendars: Monster Kids Raffle at 6.30pm, first Suzuki Swift draw at 7pm, Sunday 27 July.

Come for the prizes, stay for the fun - and maybe leave with tickets in the barrel to win a brand-new car.