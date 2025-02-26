Judith Kopp from Life Pharmacy Forbes has been recognised at the industry's retail excellence awards.

Independent Pharmacies Australia hosted the 2025 Retail Excellence Awards at the Pullman on the Park in Melbourne, and Judith was one of six exceptional individuals honoured being awarded the Loyalty Champion Award.

Judith is a pharmacy assistant at Life Pharmacy Forbes but initially started at Flannery's Pharmacy in 2001.

She loves her job saying she enjoys the interactions with staff and customers and getting to know customers that come in regularly.

"My favourite part of my job is making sure that people are happy and if they have a problem I can help solve that problem for them," Judith said.

"I was quite shocked, surprised and honoured when I found out I was nominated and I was speechless when I found out that I had won, I'm still in shock."

IPA Managing Director, Steven Kastrinakis, said the 2025 Retail Excellence Awards were a testament to IPA's determination to continue to recognise those within the network who not only generate results, but make a concerted effort to connect with and make a difference to their community and pharmacy teams.

"We are delighted to recognise and congratulate the exceptional hard work and dedication of all six winners to deliver quality healthcare outcomes at our first Retail Excellence Conference with 120 member delegates and 60 sponsor delegates," Kastrinakis said.

"Each of their exemplary contributions to their pharmacies, communities and teams to illustrate incredible problem solving and a can-do attitude."

The awards recognised six of the most exceptional individuals within the IPA network based on factors such as individual performance, innovation and ongoing commitment to patient health.

Key selection criteria for those who took home first place included connecting with consumers in an impactful and creative way, leveraging the power of loyalty programs to generate optimum performance, providing outstanding customer service, making a a difference to pharmacy, community and team culture and being identified as a Rising Star early in their career.

"It's a team effort that has been recognised for this award. Everyone works hard to recognise the customers for loyalty so I'm just honoured to accept the award," Judith added.