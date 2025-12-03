Central West Lighting and Home has officially opened the doors to an exciting new venture in the heart of Forbes.

Their boutique shopfront and display centre at 79 Rankin Street showcases the latest in lighting, heating, cooling, and smart home technology, bringing modern innovation and style directly to the CBD.

The new store is a natural evolution for business owner Dylan Cheney, who established Cheney’s Electrical Contracting in 2017.

Over the years the business has grown steadily and they now have a team of fully qualified electricians with a wide range of electrical skills, training up local apprentices.

In 2024, Cheney’s Electrical diversified further with the purchase of Parkes Décor Shoppe - a move that has already proven to be incredibly valuable.

As operations manager Tori Bull explains, having a lighting store backed by qualified tradespeople gives customers confidence and convenience.

“We can offer advice, then obviously do all the installation and everything as well so that works well for everyone,” she said.

With Parkes Décor now well established, the next goal was always to bring a dedicated lighting and electrical retail space to Forbes - and the new Rankin Street location delivers.

The boutique store features a wide selection of lighting, and where window furnishings and home décor are a major focus of the Parkes store, the Forbes store showcases an expanded range of electrical products, from lighting solutions to bathroom essentials.

Their offering will continue to develop over the coming weeks and months with a wide range of new products arriving including home security, smart home automation and a boutique/designer range of PowerPoints and switches.

Central West Lighting and Home also supply Seeley Internation (Braemar, Breezair, Coolair) heating and cooling systems, including evaporative and split system options, and they are an official warranty agent for the brand in the region. Being fully licenced in air conditioning and refrigeration allows for the team to provide qualified & experienced support to customers looking at air conditioning products.

As members of the Lighting Network, they have access to exclusive brands and products that can be installed by their own team or supplied to your preferred local tradespeople.

It’s an exciting time for this local business and our community, so drop in and see the team at Central West Lighting and Home, powered by Cheney’s Electrical.