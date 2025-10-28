Christmas trees are appearing outside local businesses and that means one thing: the Evolution Mining Find it in Forbes Christmas promotion has begun.

Shop at participating businesses between now and Christmas Eve, then get your entries in for a chance to share in $20,000 in local shopping dollars.

Forbes Business Chamber vice president Grace Quirk says the Chamber is delighted to be able to offer an incredible prize pool again this year, with the first winner to be drawn on Thursday, 13 November.

“Local businesses have worked with our sponsors to make this all possible to promote and encourage local shopping," she said.

“Our local businesses would love to welcome you and help you with your shopping this festive season, just come in and see us.”

The promotion starts on Monday 3 November, please make sure the electronic entry is filled out correctly.

“All you need to do is scan the QR Code in store and fill in the details," Grace said.

"If you don’t have a phone each store will have a manual sheet that you can fill in, we want to make sure everyone can enter."

Someone has the chance to win $500 in Why Leave Town dollars every Thursday afternoon from 13 November, with draws to be conducted on the 20 and 27 November, then Thursday 4 December, 11 and 18 December.

Save Friday, 12 December for the Evolution Mining Find it in Forbes Christmas Carnival, there will be five $500 winners drawn that night.

The major prize draw occurs on Christmas Eve, when the Business Chamber will draw six $500 winners, one $1500 winner, two $2500 winners and one $5000 winner giving a total funding pool of $20,000.

So where can you start shopping?

Participating businesses are: Achesons Mitre 10, Allure on Main, Blush Organic, Cahills Footwear, Club Forbes, Euphoria Road, Flannery’s Pharmacy, Forbes Central Butchery, Forbes Shire Council, Grace’s Hair Studio on Templar, Gunns Menswear, Jessica’s Essential Beauty, KK Beauty, Knights Cranes, Life Pharmacy, Little Extras Lifestyle, Loomzys, MD Steel, News on Rankin, Robbs Jewellers, Steele Technology, Terry Bros, The Bakehouse, The Book Dispensary, Turners Furniture One, Undercover Sleepwear and Walkers AGnVET.

Special thanks must also go to our major sponsors and supporters.

Evolution Mining has come on as a naming rights sponsor, and Forbes Shire Council as business sponsor.

Gold sponsors are Terry Bros Carpet Court and Club Forbes.

The Forbes Advocate is our media sponsor, so look out for the Elf in the Advocate when it gets closer to Christmas.

Business supporters include Central West Diesel, Midwest Pest Management, Woolerina, Agriwest Rural, BWR Accountants and Michael Robinson.

"We hope that the Evolution Mining Find It In Forbes Christmas Promotion and Christmas Carnival will bring fun, laughter and happiness to all," Grace said.