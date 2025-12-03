At the start of October 2025, Central West Lachlan Landcare held their Annual General Meeting.

We have had so much happening since then, that I am only just getting back to a report on our visit!

Prior to our Annual General Meeting (AGM), we were fortunate to have a tour of the Topsoil Organics facility.

Topsoil Organics has been operating since 2016, with the Central West Nutrient Return Centre, located in the Central West Industrial Park at Forbes opening in 2021. They are now a leader in resource recovery and regeneration.

Topsoil Organics now employs more than 50 staff and have recovered and repurposed hundreds of thousands of tonnes of food and organic material to produce premium regenerative soil products.

Many of you would know that the Topsoil Team have been smashing it out of the park, being presented with the Excellence in Large Business Award at the 2025 NSW State Business Awards. Prior to this, they had also won Excellence in Small Business 2022 and Excellence in Sustainability in 2023.

As well as the Organics business, Topsoil Farm Supplies opened in July this year.

We were fortunate to be able to hold our Central West Lachlan Landcare (CWLL) AGM at the Farm Supply centre.

We appreciate the efforts of the Topsoil staff, going above and beyond for our meeting.

During our tour of the site, we were fortunate to be able to view processes up close, including a tour through the organics sorting facility and a sneak peak at the Black Soldier Fly larvae, who are highly efficient at breaking down organic waste, consuming up to twice their body weight per day!

As well as sorting and processing green waste from Sydney, Topsoil Organics also process spoilt food products, including cans of food, making sure that nothing goes to waste.

Topsoil Organics have also launched a new fleet of purpose-built food waste collection trucks designed for handling all types of food waste.

Not satisfied with just looking beyond the obvious in terms of waste, Topsoil Organics are planning ahead, with projections for EV charging infrastructure for the community and fleet integration, biological energy recovery systems and renewable power.

Our CWLL committee are very appreciative for the Topsoil Organics tour as part of our AGM and wish the team all the best for the future, designing the next generation of the circular economy.

For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, twitter, facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare