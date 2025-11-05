Last Friday, we gathered at the Central West Livestock Exchange to celebrate the life of former Forbes Shire Council General Manager, Steve Loane OAM.

It was the perfect setting for a man who loved our saleyards, cared so deeply for our community, our people and our region’s future.

Around 200 attended in person and online to pay their respects for a man who was very well known around rural and regional Australia.

Speakers told beautiful stories about Steve’s leadership, his dedication to communities he worked in and the genuine kindness and respect he showed to everyone he met.

On behalf of Council and the Forbes community, I want to extend heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to the memorial and to those who came to celebrate Steve’s life.

Playground opening: The community is invited to join us this Friday at 12 midday for the official opening of the Forbes Ski Dam Nature Playground Expansion Project. This important upgrade has revitalised one of Forbes’ favourite recreation areas.

The project includes drainage improvements, installation of new play equipment and softfall, new seating and landscaping.

A big thank you to the NSW Government for supporting this project, with funding provided under the Local Small Commitments Allocation Program.

Community events: November is a time for connection in Forbes, with three important community events coming up.

On Wednesday 19 November, we’ll celebrate International Men’s Day at Victoria Park from 7.30am.

A free community event dedicated to supporting men and boys. Enjoy guest speakers, wellness activities, ice baths, a hearty breakfast and coffee.

On Monday 24 November at 11.15am, join us at Town Hall for Reading Downtown Day.

Families will love Mr Huff, a free live performance helping children learn positive coping and wellbeing skills through storytelling and fun.

Finally, on Tuesday 25 November, we’ll unite for White Ribbon Day.

Assemble at 9:30am in Spring Street for a march through the CBD, followed by a ceremony in Victoria Park. Let’s stand

together to raise awareness and show support for ending violence against women.

I encourage everyone to get involved and be part of these meaningful community events that reflect the strength, care and connection of Forbes.

God Bless.