Have you noticed dredging machinery in the water at the Forbes Ski Dam?

Forbes Shire council is preparing the dam for the busy summer season ahead by dredging to restore the water's depth, so boat users can enjoy the dam.

Dredging has been taking place for the past week, with the dam anticipated to be closed to boat users until today (Thursday, October 31).

It's been focussed on three areas of the ski dam, two of them on curves, removing debris and restoring the depth of water.

Once that program is complete, the machinery will move to Johnny Woods Crossing to begin dredging there to prepare for the installation of a new fountain.

Dredging is expected to take a day, with the fountain to be installed on the eastern side of the crossing in coming weeks.