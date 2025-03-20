Parkes Shire Council is unable to continue funding the Trundle ABBA Festival in its current form it said in a statement released to the public this afternoon.

Increasing financial constraints and competing essential services are the reasons behind the decision.

Council acknowledged the ABBA Festival is a much-loved event that has brought joy to the community, attracted visitors from across Australia and provided a significant boost to businesses, tourism, and hospitality.

The decision follows a two-year funding trial after the event's cancellation in 2022 due to significant inclement weather.

Council has however indicated it is eager to see the event continue and is exploring all possible funding opportunities, including grant funding, to support the festival's future.

Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott said it was a difficult decision and expressed appreciation for the Trundle community’s willingness to collaborate on potential solutions.

"We are saddened to make this decision about an event that brings so much joy to the community and visitors who travel from near and far to attend," he said.

“Last night I met with the Trundle community alongside my fellow councillors, and we are grateful for their cooperation and openness to exploring alternative options.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has played a part in making this festival a success, including organisers, volunteers, sponsors, performers, and attendees.

"Your passion and dedication have created something truly special, and we deeply appreciate your efforts,” he added.

Council said it is hopeful the festival can return in some form, whether that is through grant-funded Council support or as a community-led event backed by Council's Events Financial Assistance Program.

Council will continue working closely with the Trundle District Progress Association to explore all viable options and determine the best path forward.

The ABBA Festival returned to Trundle for the first time in four years in 2023 after Covid and bad weather prevented it from going ahead.

Prior to that it had been running every year since 2012.

It's Australia’s only and original ABBA festival, founded by then Trundle residents Gary and Ruth Crowley.