The Black Dog Ride is back for 2025 and it's coming to Forbes.

The one-day event is based out of Condobolin for our region on Sunday, 16 March.

Riders are invited to check in at the Lachlan Visitor Information Centre from 8.15am on the day, with the rider brief from 9.30am and departure at 10am.

The mission of Black Dog Ride is to raise awareness of depression and suicide prevention.

They hold a national long-distance ride every year, connecting with communities along the way to bring attention to the cause.

But each year, on the third Sunday of March, one-day rides are held in every state and territory of Australia, ensuring mental health and suicide prevention are spoken about right across the country.

The local ride will travel from Condobolin to Forbes, on to Eugowra and back to Parkes.

Pre pay $10 per person on check in for a barbecue lunch at Parkes' Cambridge Hotel about 12.30pm.