The much-anticipated Lakeshore Early Learning is up and running - and now there is an opportunity for locals to come in and see it.

Passers-by have seen hints of the transformation of what was once the Sullivan's supermarket: on Saturday March 1 the doors will be open to the community and interested families.

Centre director Michelle Catherwood remembers shopping at Sullivan's as a child, and she and the team are eager to showcase the absolutely wonderful space now to the community.

All are welcome, Michelle and most of the team will be there on the day to speak with those enquiring about availability for childcare.

"We'll be showcasing what we do have on offer so we'll have experiences for the kids set up," Michelle said.

"We've got water play out the back, the animals will be out for them to interact with.

"Everyone can meet the amazing team and chef Tammy will be making some amazing food so there'll be some yummy treats."

There's a goat named Gruff, a couple of sheep, blue tongue lizards and two carpet pythons who all make up the Lakeshore family.

Children collect the eggs laid by their four hens every day, care for their pet turtle, and everyone is friends with the cockatiels named Sugar and Spice.

If you're thinking this sounds pretty unique, you're right.

"Born to be wild: Bringing kids back to their 'wildhood'" is the centre's motto, Michelle says.

Michelle, who grew up around Forbes and Parkes, has been in the early childhood sector for 20 years after studying her primary degree in Queensland and her diploma back in NSW.

She has worked around this area as an assistant educator, room leader and centre manager before having her own children.

Michelle has now settled here with her family and is relishing the role and seeing children enjoy all the experiences Lakeshore offers.

"I love being able to interact with all of the kids as well as the educators and families," Michelle said

"I love watching those families grow from the nursery through to the preschool, seeing those connections we have with them and can build on.

"It's really lovely."

Lakeshore has six rooms catering for babies through to school preparation.

They have two nursery rooms: for nought to one, and one to two-year-olds and two toddler rooms for two to three-year-olds.

The juniors room is for three to four-year-olds and finally the preschool room is for four to five-year-olds preparing for big school.

There's a dedicated nought to two-year-old playscape just for the nursery children, so they can have their own space.

Older children have an incredible space where they get to interact with the goat, sheep and chickens, as well as have a little goldrush creek and a yarning circle.

"We've got water play, we've got different textures on the ground, we encourage the kids to take their shoes off - just be kids basically," Michelle said.

"We want to see everyone having fun and learning in the process - and having those animals adds that extra layer."

There is some availability across all rooms but it is limited, you can speak to the team about that.

Lakeshore is eligible for the government's Start Strong Funding for children to access free preschool in the lead up to school, within the long daycare centre which operates from 6.30am to 6.30pm.

The centre uses Xplor so parents are updated through the day about food, nap times and of course photos of their child's day.

Find out more at lakeshoreel.com.au phone 6850 1255 or visit them on March 1.